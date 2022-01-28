West Bengal: BJP announces district panels; move triggers more protests, resignations

Weeks after its decision to dissolve its departments and cells in the state due to discontentment among leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party’s announcement of organisational district committees Thursday triggered a series of protests from leaders from across ranks in West Bengal.

The party announced district committee lists for Purulia, Diamond Harbour, Jhargram, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Katwa and several other districts along with the names of office-bearers.

In the party’s Kolkata North organisational district, former BJP councillor Sunita Jhawar resigned from the post of vice-president of the committee within hours of being appointed to the post. In a letter addressed to newly appointed Kolkata North district committee president Kalyan Chaubey that went viral on social media, Jhawar wrote: “This is to inform you that I, Sunita Jhawar, am unable to work as Vice President of District due to personal reasons. So please accept my resignation from the above post. I will always be available as an ordinary party worker of Bharatiya Janata Party.”

In Alipurduar district, Bhaskar Dey, who had quit the BJP six months ago, was named as the vice-president of the district committee. He alleged that it was a politically motivated move to include his name in the committee.

Former BJP member, who was recently expelled for “breaching party discipline”, Ritesh Tiwari took a dig at the party in a series of tweets. “Sunita Jhawar a 5 times @BJP4India councillor is a classic example of neglecting original @BJP4Bengal workers. This the picture of Whole West Bengal. Courtesy Virtual Chakraborty and Twitter Malviya. Nobody is further required to eliminate #BJP if these two continue,” he tweeted on Thursday.