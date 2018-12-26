West Bengal: BJP announces campaign on farmer distress

The state BJP on Tuesday announced it will conduct a month-long door-to-door campaign starting January 10 to make people aware of “farmers’ distress in Bengal” how the agrarian class has been “deprived” by the Mamata Banerjee government.
The party’s ‘Krishak Sampark Abhiyan’ announcement came days after the state government vowed to launch a crackdown on middlemen who do not pay farmers a proper price. Mamata had also said her government had tripled farmer income after coming to power in 2011.
“Farmers are being deprived in the state. Their produce is being looted by middlemen who are taking all the profit. Now, when elections are just around the corner, the state government is showing sympathy to them. It has initiated a drive to curtail the influence of these middlemen. This is nothing but drama. It is aimed at collecting election funds from such middlemen,” BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said at a press meet.
“Earlier this year, the supply of rotten meat in markets maligned the image of the state. Has any concrete step been taken against the culprits? Similarly, nothing has been done to better the lives of farmers. We will conduct Krishak Sampark Abhiyan to expose the real face of TMC government and highlight the good work done by Narendra Modi government for farmers,” added Sinha.
The BJP will also distribute leaflets highlighting the “plight of farmers” under the TMC government. “The state government claimed it has tripled farmers’ income in the state. However, they are forced to sell their farm produce at a lower price to middlemen,” said the BJP leader.