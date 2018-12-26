West Bengal: BJP announces campaign on farmer distress

The state BJP on Tuesday announced it will conduct a month-long door-to-door campaign starting January 10 to make people aware of “farmers’ distress in Bengal” how the agrarian class has been “deprived” by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Advertising

The party’s ‘Krishak Sampark Abhiyan’ announcement came days after the state government vowed to launch a crackdown on middlemen who do not pay farmers a proper price. Mamata had also said her government had tripled farmer income after coming to power in 2011.

“Farmers are being deprived in the state. Their produce is being looted by middlemen who are taking all the profit. Now, when elections are just around the corner, the state government is showing sympathy to them. It has initiated a drive to curtail the influence of these middlemen. This is nothing but drama. It is aimed at collecting election funds from such middlemen,” BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said at a press meet.

Explained 2019 polls: Farmer issues likely to stay in spotlight The issue of farmers’ distress, which played a pivotal role in the Congress’s victories in Vidhan Sabha elections in three states, is likely to stay in the spotlight ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The decision by TMC and BJP to address agrarian issues comes after Congress announced it would waive farmer loans in states where it won. Following recent losses, BJP is likely to reach out to farmers to gain momentum in the state, while TMC will formulate similar strategies to maintain its lead, said a political observer.

“Earlier this year, the supply of rotten meat in markets maligned the image of the state. Has any concrete step been taken against the culprits? Similarly, nothing has been done to better the lives of farmers. We will conduct Krishak Sampark Abhiyan to expose the real face of TMC government and highlight the good work done by Narendra Modi government for farmers,” added Sinha.

The BJP will also distribute leaflets highlighting the “plight of farmers” under the TMC government. “The state government claimed it has tripled farmers’ income in the state. However, they are forced to sell their farm produce at a lower price to middlemen,” said the BJP leader.