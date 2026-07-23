Bengal birth, death certificates under scrutiny amid SIR-linked fraud claims

Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, who was the state’s chief electoral officer during the SIR, said anyone who deliberately committed fraud would not be spared. (File Photo)

The West Bengal government has started verifying birth and death certificates following allegations that they were issued indiscriminately during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll when the Trinamool Congress was in power.

“We have received many complaints after the election. During the SIR, many errors and irregularities were detected. The police have also received many complaints. Fake birth certificates have been found in many places. Many people have taken advantage of the situation. Although there were rules, there have been many irregularities,” Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal said on Thursday.

“If anyone has knowingly and deliberately committed fraud, they won’t be spared,” said Agarwal, who was the state’s chief electoral officer during the SIR. “This verification of birth certificates is only a routine procedure. This step has been taken to eliminate corruption. Government officials will carry out the verification. No contractual employee will do the verification.”