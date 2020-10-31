Bengal: 15-year-old boy ‘ends life’ at police station, BJP & TMC spar

The boy's death triggered a political slugfest between the BJP and the TMC on Friday.

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY, who police claimed was detained in connection with theft cases, was found dead inside the toilet of a police station in Mallarpur of Birbhum on Thursday night. Primary investigation indicates that the boy hanged himself, the police claimed. The postmortem report was awaited and would ascertain the cause of death, they added.

The boy’s death triggered a political slugfest between the BJP and the TMC on Friday. While the BJP alleged that the boy was assaulted “at the behest of TMC” because his parents are BJP supporters, the TMC denied the allegations. TMC’s Birbhum unit chief Anubrata Mondal also issued a statement that the boy’s parents were not BJP supporters.

Hours later, the boy’s family also claimed that he died by suicide and has also claimed that they support TMC and not BJP. “We are not BJP supporters, we have always supported TMC. My son hanged himself inside the police station,” the boy’s father told mediapersons.

The BJP has called for a 12-hour-bandh in Mallarpur on Saturday. BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu said, “The victim’s family members are under pressure. It shows how there is no law and orderin the state.”

The boy’s family members had initially alleged that he was beaten to death but did not file any complaint in this regard, sources said. The police denied the claim.

On Friday, local residents gathered and blocked a portion of the National Highway. According to sources, the road was blocked for nearly three hours. The protesters burnt tyres and hurled bricks and bottles at police personnel trying to disperse them. The police had to resort to lathicharge and the protest was lifted after the police assured them of a probe into the matter.

“The boy went to the toilet and was later found dead there. Primarily, it seems to be a case of death by suicide,” said Birbhum SP Shyam Singh.

Police submitted an application in the court for a magisterial probe and a post-mortem by a medical panel following guidelines laid down by National Human Rights Commission. The body was cremated after post-mortem on Friday.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “It’s sad that a minor was killed and they [police] are calling it suicide. How can a minor kill himself in a police station when all the belongings are taken away in custody?”

A TMC leader said, “Anyone who dies ‘becomes’ a BJP worker… they (BJP) are now used to doing politics over every death. A proper investigation must be done.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd