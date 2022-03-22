Eight charred bodies found in Bengal’s Birbhum hours after TMC deputy gram pradhan’s death

At least eight charred bodies were found at Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district Tuesday following several fire and bombing incidents, hours after a deputy gram pradhan of the Trinamool Congress was killed in a bomb attack, according to sources.

While local sources claimed ten people have died, police confirmed only seven deaths. The police said they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fires and said that an investigation has been initiated. “Seven charred bodies have been recovered. We are investigating,” said superintendent of police Nagendranath Tripathi. A huge police contingent has been deployed in the area.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the additional director general of police (CID), Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident. “Whether it’s arson, short circuit of cylinder blast that caused the incident is being probed,” said an official.

“Every death is unfortunate. Whether it is a separate incident or connected to the death of the leader who was killed hours before can’t be ascertained right now. Let me first visit the spot,” said state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

Sources said Bhadu Sheikh, 38, the deputy pradhan (TMC) of Barishal Gram Panchayat under Rampurhat block 1, was standing near the Bogtui crossing late in the evening when four assailants came riding in two motorcycles and lobbed crude bombs at him. Sheikh received a grievous injury and was taken to Rampurhat government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Several bombs were hurled and five houses were set on fire after the incident at Bogtui, said sources. They claimed three bodies were recovered on Monday night and seven on Tuesday.

TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal said the police will nab the killers of Sheikh. “Footage of security cameras installed around the crime scene is being examined,” said Mondal.

TMC’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the incident is not connected to politics. “The deaths due to the fire incident in Rampurhat is unfortunate. But it has got nothing to do with politics. It is a local conflict. Yesterday, TMC’s deputy gram pradhan was killed. He was popular. People were angry. The fire incident took place a few hours after the incident at night. The police and fire officials are taking action,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators staged a walkout from the House and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the state Home Minister. CPI(M( state secretary Md Salim said, “Again they will form an SIT under the same man Gyanwant Singh. Again a minister will visit the spot but who will take the responsibility of the deaths?”