West Bengal: Bill passed to appoint education minister as Visitor

THE WEST Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill to appoint the state education minister as Visitor of private universities in the state, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The development comes a day after the Assembly passed a bill to replace the Governor with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state-run universities.

On Tuesday, The West Bengal Private University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by a voice vote after opposition BJP MLAs staged a walkout, protesting against the move.

As soon as State Education Minister Bratya Basu started speaking after a discussion on the Bill, the BJP MLAs started a protest shouting “shame, shame!” Even as Basu urged them not to leave their seats, the BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

The Bill was then passed by a voice vote. The Bill proposes to make the Education Minister the Visitor of 11 private universities in the state, replacing the Governor.

In December last year, chancellors and vice-chancellors of private universities did not attend a meeting called by Dhankhar even after he rescheduled it.

Following the rescheduled incident, the Governor hit out at the TMC government, saying, “These developments are alarming and indicate rule of the ruler and not of law. Such a scenario cannot be countenanced.”