West Bengal: Bidi workers protest, demand wage hike

Demanding a hike in their wages, bidi workers from various districts of the state participated in a protest carried out by the Centre of Indian Trade Union in Esplanade, the heart of Kolkata, on Tuesday.

“I gave my youth working in the factory, for its owners, and got nothing in return,” said a woman in her late 60s about her working conditions at a bidi factory.

The protesters demanded an increase in their wages and the implementation of a standard payment scale system, besides providing them healthcare facilities, better working shifts and identity cards by both the government and private players.

“I’ve worked for many years in a factory in my locality. They pay us only Rs 116 for binding 1,000 bidis. The munshi (middleman) does nothing for us. I have a child at home and I don’t stay with my husband. I don’t know where to go and whom to ask help from,” said Rimpa, a middle-aged woman working in a factory in Jadra village.

The workers said they supported their factories by working continuously during the pandemic but were not given any support by their employers. “I have almost lost my sight, and my hands shake now. I am old. I cannot bind that many bidis. As a result, my earing has gone down,” said another worker from the same factory.

Representatives of CITU, Trade Union Coordination Center (TUCC) and other trade unions came together to press their demands for the rights of bidi workers