West Bengal: Bhopal man gets life term for murdering live-in partner

A fast-track court in Bankura district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing his live-in partner, who was from the district, in 2017. Udayan Das had murdered his parents seven years earlier.

Additional District Judge Suresh Biswakarma convicted Das for murdering Akansha Sharma and entombing her in a cemented platform in his home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on February 2, 2017.

“We wanted capital punishment for him but even if it’s lifer, we accept the court’s verdict,” said the victim’s father Shivendra Sharma.

Outside the court, the convict told reporters, “I have no repentance. Definitely we will.go to the High Court and Supreme Court if necessary.”

Public prosecutor A Chatterjee said, “We had appealed for a death sentence. The court has sentenced him for life. We welcome the order. He has been sentenced to life and fined Rs 20,000 for murder under Section 302, and another two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 for tampering with evidence under Section 201 of IPC.”

Though Das murdered his parents and buried them in a garden in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur in 2010, according to sources in the police he was charged with only Sharma’s murder. An abduction charge was also dropped.

“The initial charge was dropped now, he has been convicted for murder and tampering with evidence.They couldn’t prove that the woman was abducted,” said Abhishek Biswas, Das’s lawyer.

The district police said, “Udayan had murdered his parents in Raipur, so the local police have filed a separate chargesheet in the case.”

According to investigators, Das befriended Akansha Sharma through Orkut, a social media website that is now defunct. The police said the killer had shaped his own “fake world” on social media, creating around 100 fake Facebook accounts.

On June 31, 2016, Akanksha Sharma left home, claiming she had secured a job in the US. In the meantime, after murdering her, Das started texting the victim’s family from her phone to keep up the pretence that she was in the US. However, after months of not being able to talk to Akansha, her family filed a missing-person complaint.

