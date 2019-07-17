West Bengal: Bhatpara on edge, three arrested for latest round of violence

A day after clashes erupted in Bhatpara and Kankinara areas of North 24 Parganas district, the situation remained tense with prohibitory orders in force and huge deployment of police force, officials said on Tuesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the fresh wave of violence in the area. Shops and markets remained shut in Bhatpara and Jagaddal areas on Tuesday.

The authorities had imposed section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders) in and around Bhatpara following the violence on Monday. Though there was no report of any untoward incident in the area on Tuesday, people remained indoors. Ghoshpara, Kanchari Road, Jagdal and Kankinara Bazar in Bhatpara were the most effected areas.

“So far, three persons have been arrested and many others have been detained. Situation is under control,” said a police officer.

Police continued to appeal to people through loudspeakers to maintain peace in the area. People were also told not to pay heed to rumours. Extra forces have been being deployed in the area to for patrolling, police said.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties. At least two persons have been killed and 11 others injured in violent clashes in the area since the Lok Sabha polls.