West Bengal: Bhatpara moves towards normalcy, schools reopen

Four days after two groups clashed with each other in Bhatpara resulting in two deaths, the city is limping back to normalcy as shops and schools were reopened on Monday. Public transport has also resumed its operations. Municipal offices have started functioning properly.

Eight people were arrested on Sunday, said police.

Advertising

“The situation is under control. Nearly 60 crude bombs have been recovered from the area,” said Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma. Ghoshpara, Kanchari Road, Jagdal, and Kankinara Bazar in Bhatpara witnessed a normal crowd throughout the day.

Police said no new incidents of violence were reported. However, Bhatpara police station and other officials were instructed to take proactive action in case of any violence.

Children, though comparatively fewer, were seen going to schools. “All schools have re-opened and buses are also plying normally,” said a police official. As per police, additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas and police were conducting frequent patrolling. Police through public address systems were urging people not to pay heed to rumours.

Bhatpara has been tense since the Lok Sabha polls. It became more violent after two people were killed and several others injured in a clash between two groups on June 20. As many as 14 people were arrested and bombs recovered on June 20 and the following days. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were imposed. The TMC and BJP accused each other of the violence.