West Bengal: Bharati Ghosh’s husband held in cheating case

Bharati Ghosh, recently retired, served as SP in West Midnapore. (File Photo) Bharati Ghosh, recently retired, served as SP in West Midnapore. (File Photo)

The CID on Tuesday arrested retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh’s husband M A V Raju outside Calcutta High Court in connection with a cheating and extortion case that was registered in Daspur area of West Midnapore.

“M A V Raju, the husband of Bharati Ghosh, has been taken into custody in connection with the Daspur case after anticipatory bail was cancelled by Calcutta High Court,” reads a CID statement.

So far seven people have been arrested in connection with the case. While Raju wasn’t named in the FIR, his name had cropped up in the chargesheet filed by the CID. He has been charged with cheating, extortion and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ghosh, who is the prime accused in the case, is absconding. Speaking to The Indian Express from an undisclosed location, she said, “My husband is an innocent man and he does not know a single person connected to the case. If you check the tower location of his mobile, you will find that he has not gone to Daspur even once. CID has framed and arrested an innocent man and they have to pay for it. I will definitely fight it. As far as the gold transaction is concerned, the complainant Chandan Majhi had deposited a receipt before the court claiming that he had bought gold from a jeweller in Mumbai. Mumbai Police has almost completed its enquiry and has found that the receipt… was false. The owner of the gold jewellery house has clearly said that they do not sell gold to individuals. Whatever the CID has recovered from our house was all planted and I will speak in detail at the right time. The case is a total political vendetta.”

Raju, who was questioned at Bhavani Bhawan (headquarters) in Kolkata, will be produced in a court on Wednesday.

The CID had last month submitted a chargesheet against Ghosh, marking her as an absconder along with eight others at Ghatal court in West Midnapore. Her bodyguard, Sujit Mondal, was also marked as an absconder. All the accused were charged under IPC sections of forgery and extortion and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The chargesheet also mentioned that officials had recovered a large amount of cash and gold jewellery during a series of raids at properties allegedly owned by Ghosh. The chargesheet states that the gold was taken from traders by the accused, who assured of a high rate of return after demonetisation was announced.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App