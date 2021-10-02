Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee’s fate as West Bengal CM to be decided on October 3

All eyes will be fixed to the Bhabanipur constituency on October 3 when result to the bypoll will be announced. Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the seat to continue as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The election on September 30 saw a modest turnout of 53.32 per cent. Two other Assembly seats in the state, which went to polls on the same day, however, reported a higher turnout. Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per Election Commission data.

Voting was largely peaceful, and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, EC officials said. The poll body said it received 97 complaints, of which 91 were quashed. Of these 97 complaints, 85 were related to the Bhabanipur bypoll.

The BJP had lodged a complaint against TMC ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee for allegedly “influencing voters” in Bhabanipur. It also alleged the TMC had brought in several fake voters to various polling booths.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleged the TMC had forcibly stopped voting at a polling booth in ward number 72, and Hakim and Mukherjee were trying to influence voters. “There are people from outside casting their votes in Bhabanipur. One of them was caught by us at Khalsa Girls’ High School. But a TMC leader took that person away from the spot while police remained mute spectators. The TMC is indulging in scientific rigging to win the election,” said Tibrewal.

A minor scuffle had broken out between TMC and BJP supporters outside a booth over claims of fake voters, but security forces soon brought the situation under control.