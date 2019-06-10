West Bengal Basirhat violence: Fault lines run deep in Sandeshkhali’s violence-hit village

A day after two workers of the BJP and one of TMC were killed and another BJP worker went missing, the situation remain tense at Bangipara village under Sandeshkhali I block.

According to the local residents, it’s not only Saturday’s incident, but the area has been tense since the Lok Sabha results were declared. The village had given the BJP a lead of around 150 votes from booth number 56. Villagers alleged that since then, TMC workers have been targeting the BJP workers.

“Bangipara village, a Hindu majority village, earlier used to support the TMC. Now, they have shifted their allegiance to the BJP which has reflected in the poll result. This has infuriated the local TMC leaders who have been looking for opportunities to target us,” Subhojit Mondal, a resident of the village, claimed.

Another resident of the village, Nitai Mondal, also corroborated his claims. “Ever since the election results were announced, we have been facing continuous threats from the TMC leaders. They have said they will not let Hindus live in peace as we did not vote for them. We fear the area will witness more violence in the days to come. We will appeal to the state government to provide us police protection here,” Mondal said.

The Sandeshkhali I block falls under Basirhat Lok Sabha seat which was won by TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan by a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes. The constituency has 54 per cent Muslim population. “The politics has changed in Basirhat due to communal polarisation. This will further intensify as both parties are desperate to hold grounds by any means,” said a local school teacher who wished not to be named.