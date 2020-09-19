Bengal: TMC leader’s 9-year-old son killed, 3 held

Around 9 pm, Buddhadeb Doloi received the first ransom call, which was followed by many throughout the night.

The nine-year-old son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member in Purba Bardhaman district’s Galsi area was found dead on Friday. The boy had been missing since Wednesday.

The police have arrested three people. The officials identified the victim as Sandip Doloi, the youngest son of TMC leader Buddhadeb Doloi. He was a class three student in a local school.

According to sources, a temple close to the Doloi household was celebrating Mansadevi puja on Wednesday in a big way. The boy decided to buy some fire-crackers, and went out after taking money from his grandparents. Around 9 pm, Buddhadeb Doloi received the first ransom call, which was followed by many throughout the night.

The kidnappers initially demanded Rs 7-lakh ransom, and then Rs 5 lakh. They also threatened to kill the boy if the police were informed.

The following day, the family filed a missing person complaint, and a team was formed to investigate the case. The ransom calls continued on Thursday night too.

On Friday morning, a villager saw Sandip’s body in an irrigation canal. His hands and legs were tied with a rope.

“Three persons have been arrested, motive is being investigated. Primarily, they wanted ransom. All the three men belong to the same village,” Purba Bardhaman SP Bhaskar Mukherjee told The Indian Express.

The accused were identified as Subrata Majhi alias Badha, Jayant Bagh alias Niranjan, and Mangaldeep Dalui alias Babu. They have been charged with kidnapping and murder. After the body was brought back to the village, angry villagers attacked the homes of the accused.

