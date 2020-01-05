West Bengal: One of two injured in Bardhaman railway station collapse dies

Bardhaman station collapse: A portion of the Bardhaman railway station building collapsed on Saturday evening. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Bardhaman station collapse: A portion of the Bardhaman railway station building collapsed on Saturday evening. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

One of the two persons injured in the Bardhaman railway station collapse died on Saturday, an official told news agency PTI. The injured man who was admitted to a local hospital in the town, succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

“One of the two injured persons who were taken to the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, succumbed to his injuries,” state minister Swapan Debnath was quoted as saying by PTI.

A portion of the railway station at Bardhaman, located about 95 km from Kolkata had collapsed yesterday after people felt a tremor around 8.15 pm. A major tragedy was averted as most of them ran away from the station premises before the front portion of the Bardhaman station building collapsed.

However, one of the two people who were injured was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after receiving head injuries. “The person who was critically injured died at the hospital at around 2.35 am,” Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital deputy super Dr Amitava Saha informed. The identity of the deceased has still not been traced.

According to railway officials, the portion of the building that collapsed was old and construction work was underway. A three-member committee was set up to probe the incident. “Railway officials are inspecting the site and will ascertain the reason behind the collapse,” said an official.

Train services were unaffected as the collapse took place towards the entrance of the station, away from the platforms.

Four months ago, one person had died and at least six labourers were injured after an under-construction railway shed at Shalimar station in Howrah collapsed.

