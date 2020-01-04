Bengal: Portion of Bardhaman Railway station building collapses, two injured

Bardhaman station collapse: A portion of the Bardhaman railway station building collapsed on Saturday evening. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Bardhaman station collapse: A portion of the Bardhaman railway station building collapsed on Saturday evening. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Bardhaman station collapse: A portion of the railway station at Bardhaman, located about 95 km from Kolkata, collapsed on Saturday night, injuring two persons. Sources claimed one is critical after receiving head injuries. Work is on to remove the debris and look for people who might be trapped under it.

Railway officials said train services were normal since the platform side was not affected due to the collapse. An investigation has been ordered to find out the reason behind the collapse.

“Prima facie no one is trapped in the debris. However, a clear picture will only be available once we remove it completely. Our priority is to ensure safety. An enquiry will be initiated to find out how the incident took place. Train services are normal since platform side has not been affected,” said DRM Howrah Ishaq Khan.

Officials said people felt a tremor around 8.15 pm following which most of them ran away from the station premises before the front portion of the Bardhaman station building collapsed, averting a major tragedy. The two injured were rushed to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd