75 lawyers contesting for 23 seats: TMC, BJP and Left-backed candidates in Bengal Bar Council polls

In the previous Bar Council election, the results were announced nearly three months later. (File Photo)

As many as 75 candidates are contesting for 23 seats in the election to the West Bengal Bar Council, which began on Monday. Lawyers backed by various political parties are also in the fray — 23 candidates backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, 22 backed by the BJP, and 12 backed by Left parties, while 18 independent lawyer candidates are also contesting.

Voting began on Monday morning in courts across the state, including the Calcutta High Court. The polling will continue for two days — Monday and Tuesday. Voting started at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm on both days.

Among the candidates are Trinamool MLA Ashok Deb, former MP Subhashis Chakraborty, and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Member Mayor in Council Baiswanor Chatterjee. Deb, the MLA from Budge Budge, has previously served as the council chairman.