West Bengal: ‘Bangladeshi cattle smuggler’ shot dead

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an alleged cattle smuggler from Bangladesh in an encounter near the international border in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday night, officials said.

The paramilitary force said in a press statement that a group of 15-20 alleged Bangladeshi smugglers surrounded their troops in the Bishnupur border outpost in an attempt to illegally push cattle to the Indian side, they claimed.

“Smugglers from the Bangladesh side carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks tried to sneak in cattle forcibly with another group of smugglers from the Indian side helping them. The troops of the BSF’s 54 Battalion confronted the smugglers and fired in the air to make them retreat but they did not relent. When challenged, the smugglers surrounded the troops and launched an attack. In retaliation, the jawans fired aerial shots with non-lethal weapons. Sensing an imminent threat to their lives, our troops fired one more round which hit one of the smugglers.”

The remaining smugglers on both sides fled from the spot, leaving behind their associate in an injured condition, it was stated, adding that a buffalo was also impounded.

“The injured smuggler succumbed to his injuries soon after. His body and the buffalo were handed over to the Krishnaganj police station for further legal action. The weapon and a radio set of a jawan were also damaged in the attack. Our troops also impounded a buffalo from the spot,” the statement read.

The alleged smuggler has not been identified yet, it is learnt.

An official said the BSF has been following non-lethal strategy on the international border in letter and spirit since Bangladesh is a friendly neighbour. “Due to this only, there has been a drastic decrease in the number of killings of Bangladeshi intruders on the international border this year,” he added.

Work on a new fence is underway in the area where the encounter took place on Saturday and the old fence has been removed, officials said.