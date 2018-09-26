West Bengal bandh today: Govt deploys police, warns private schools

A protest against the deaths of the students, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) A protest against the deaths of the students, in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

As many as 4,000 police personnel on the streets, 427 pickets and the setting up of special control rooms — these are among the measures taken by the state government ahead of a 12-hour bandh proposed by BJP to protest the killing of two men in Islampur.

The BJP had called for the statewide bandh on Wednesday, to which the government had responded by saying it would ensure normalcy.

According to state transport department officials, more than 2,600 government buses will also be on the streets on Wednesday. As many as 25 mobile vans and the same number of flying squads will ply the streets. The state government also assured it will provide protection to everyone who will be out to foil the bandh. Vehicles, if damaged, would be compensated by the government.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee accused the BJP of stalling development in the state by calling the bandh.

“The police will take strong action if anyone tries to enforce the strike. Our party workers have also been instructed to remain alert and monitor the situation but they they must not respond to provocations. All DMs and SPs have been asked to take action if situation goes out of hand,” he said.

“We have got reports that some private schools have decided to remain closed tomorrow and some of them have postponed their scheduled examinations. I will once again appeal to them to open their institute… We will give full protection to the students and all those who will come out tomorrow. If they do (stay closed) despite our request, then we will take it seriously,” the minister said.

The BJP, on the other hand, said the state government was “forcefully” trying to foil the bandh.

“The government is giving threats to people to foil the strike. It is showing its red eye to people and giving them orders. But the people will make this bandh successful because they are fed up with this government. They will participate in this strike peacefully. But if the TMC and its goons try to foil the strike, there will be repercussions,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

