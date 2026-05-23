Bengal Government cuts Bakrid holiday to 1 day, revises earlier order

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal has reduced the Bakrid holidays from two days to one day, according to a notification issued by the state Finance Department Friday. The earlier two-day holiday had been introduced during the tenure of the previous government led by Mamata Banerjee.
The notification, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, stated that under an earlier order issued on November 27, 2025, May 26 and May 27, 2026, had been declared public holidays on account of “Day before Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)” and “Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)” respectively.
However, the fresh order said the state government had since received information that Bakrid would be observed on May 28, 2026.
“Accordingly, in partial modification of the aforesaid notification, the Governor is pleased to declare May 28, 2026 (Thursday), as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid),” the notification stated.
It further added that the previously announced holidays for May 26 and May 27 stood cancelled and that both days would now be working days for all offices, institutions, and establishments covered under the notification.
The state government has strictly enforced provisions of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, this year. Under the guidelines, only animals aged 14 years or older can be slaughtered, and slaughter requires a joint certificate issued by the chairman of a municipality or the sabhapati of a panchayat samiti, along with a government veterinary surgeon certifying that the animal is “fit for slaughter”.
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Following the implementation of the guidelines, beef prices in Kolkata reportedly rose sharply from around Rs 280 per kg to nearly Rs 600 per kg.
Meanwhile, hearing petitions challenging the restrictions, the Calcutta High Court Thursday upheld the ban on cattle slaughter in public places and refused to stay the state government’s guidelines regulating slaughter ahead of Bakrid.
During the hearing, the court observed that “sacrificing a cow is not part of Eid”, while also leaving it to the state government to decide whether any relaxation in slaughter restrictions would be permitted during the festival.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More