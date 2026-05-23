Bengal Government cuts Bakrid holiday to 1 day, revises earlier order

The Bengal Government notification added that the previously announced holidays for May 26 and May 27 stood cancelled. (File Photo)

The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal has reduced the Bakrid holidays from two days to one day, according to a notification issued by the state Finance Department Friday. The earlier two-day holiday had been introduced during the tenure of the previous government led by Mamata Banerjee.

The notification, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, stated that under an earlier order issued on November 27, 2025, May 26 and May 27, 2026, had been declared public holidays on account of “Day before Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)” and “Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)” respectively.

However, the fresh order said the state government had since received information that Bakrid would be observed on May 28, 2026.