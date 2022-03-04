West Bengal: BA student found dead, family blames TMC leader

A BA first-year student was found hanging at Natunpalli in ward 26 of Burdwan Municipality on Thursday afternoon. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Tuhina Khatoon. She was rushed to Burdwan Medical College Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Her family members accused Bashir Ahmed, the newly elected local Trinamool Congress councillor, of abetment. It was alleged that Ahmed had been threatening the victim and her family members as they are followers of Mukhtar Miyan, who leads the local unit of a rival outfit named Jai Hind Bahini.

The Trinamool councillor allegedly threatened the victim after his win on Wednesday. However, Ahmed denied the allegations saying that the police had launched an investigation into the incident and he was hopeful that they would find out what drove the victim to take her own life.

“I demand a proper investigation. All the allegations against me are false,” Ahmed said.

Miyan, the ward president of Jai Hind Bahini, said, “Bashir Ahmed, alias Badshah, started threatening Tuhina since being announced as the civic poll candidate. Graffiti of her and that of her two sisters were painted on the wall of their house as a way of warning them.