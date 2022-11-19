West Bengal assembly winter session begins, TMC asks all party MLAs to be present

The winter session of the West Bengal assembly began on Friday, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) asking all legislators of the party to be present in the House during the session.

The assembly was adjourned for the day after obituary references were made in the House for eminent persons who died since the end of the previous session.

Four bills will be tabled during the session that will end on November 30. TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh said, “All the party MLAs have been asked to attend the winter session. It has to be strictly followed barring exceptional cases.” Sources said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her displeasure over the slim attendance of party legislators during assembly sessions.

Speaker Biman Banerjee had also asked the lawmakers of both the ruling and opposition parties to be present during the session and participate in assembly proceedings. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said, “Three amendment bills are related to taxation laws and the municipal affairs department, while the fourth is a repealing bill of private fisheries.”

‘Influential TMC leader involved in coal scam’

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that money accrued from the alleged coal scam went to the top TMC leadership.

Though not naming anyone, the BJP MLA at a press conference claimed that an influential politician who who virtually controls the administration, police and ruling party in the state benefited from this scam.

“There are big fish involved in smuggling of coal. An influential TMC leader is associated with the racket. The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Delhi court a few days ago contains these references. It is actually a scam worth Rs 2,400 crore of which Rs 1,000 crore went to the politician .”

Reacting to the allegations, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “He (Suvendu) is suffering from phobia of Abhishek Banerjee (party general secretary). If he has courage, he should have mentioned the name.” “Why is he throwing hints? I am saying that Suvendu is a thief, a blackmailer and an extortionist. Let him file a defamation case against me.”

Minister Firhad Hakim said, “He should mention name. But he is afraid of a defamation case.”

With PTI inputs