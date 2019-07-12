West Bengal Assembly: Two resolutions on ‘rising communalism’ passed by House after a united discussion

The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday adopted resolutions moved by the TMC and Opposition CPM and Congress against the rise of communalism in the state.

As Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee failed to convince the two Opposition parties to move a joint resolution on this, separate resolutions were moved in the House.

Despite both the ruling party and the Opposition parties moving separate resolutions, Chatterjee once again made an appeal to sort out their differences with the ruling party and come together in its fight against communalism.

Chatterjee said instead of debating over who is more serious about fighting communalism, all must fight this menace together. “No one can question the credibility of Mamata Banerjee in the fight against communalism. She is the most credible face in the fight against communalism,” he said.

Meanwhile, the discussion on the two resolutions on “Maintenance of peace and communal harmony” was held together.

State Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said, “Communalism is one of the biggest threats that our country is facing today. Chanting Jai Shri Ram or Allahu Akbar is not a crime if it is done inside temples and mosques. But it is a crime if it is done to hurt the sentiments of others. We need to fight against communalism.”

The CPM and the Congress have often held the TMC responsible for the rise of communal forces in Bengal.

Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan said, “It is under this government that the communal forces have gained ground in West Bengal. The Congress and the Left have been the most consistent in the fight against communalism.”

Left Front legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “The CPM has been a champion in fighting against communalism. The TMC needs to act in order to fight this menace.”

BJP Legislature Party leader Manoj Tigga said the resolutions were aimed at targeting the saffron party. “The seeds of communalism were sown by the TMC government… If imams are getting allowances, what is the fault of Hindu and Christian priests.”