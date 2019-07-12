West Bengal Assembly: ‘Those who gave and took cut money equally guilty’, says Partha Chatterjee in House

Stating that those who took ‘cut money’ and those who gave it are equally guilty, TMC leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday defended party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue, saying that her “crackdown” on errant and corrupt leaders are not being appreciated by the Opposition.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, Chatterjee said, “Those have have taken cut money and those who have paid are equally guilty. Actions will be taken against both parties as per law. But those who are attacking people over ‘cut money’ and taking law in their hands are guilty. If anyone has a complaint against anyone, then he or she can drop it in the complain box. The administration is vigilant on the issue.”

The TMC secretary general also said the Opposition parties have failed to see the “good intention” of CM Mamata Banerjee behind the crackdown on ‘cut money’ and misinterpreted her statements.

“No one is speaking about the good intention of Mamata Banerjee on the ‘cut money’ crackdown. There are bad people in every party who bring a bad name to the party. That does not mean that everyone in the party is bad. Mamata Banerjee has tried to take action against these bad people. Instead of lauding her effort, some people are criticising her,” Chatterjee told reporters later.