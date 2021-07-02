West Bengal Assembly session begins from today, TMC intensifies attack on Jagdeep Dhankhar

Amid lack of clarity on whether the Governor will stick to the state’s script in his opening address at the Budget Session of the Bengal Assembly, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused Jagdeep Dhankhar of having a link with arrested fake vaccination racket kingpin Debanjan Deb. It also questioned his silence on the charges of corruption that it brought against him two days ago.

Speaking to reporters, Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said his party has already shown a Hawala diary to the press which allegedly has mention of the Governor’s name. “Someone who keeps tweeting from morning to night is yet to respond to this charge? What is the reason behind his silence?” Roy said.

The Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that the prime accused in the fake vaccination camps case had rapport with the Raj Bhavan.

Producing photographs showing Deb’s private security guards at a function at Raj Bhavan attended by Dhankhar, he demanded a probe into the alleged link.

“The Governor peddled half-truths after our honourable chief minister on Monday said his name figured in a Hawala case. He fell silent when we specifically mentioned that the name Jagdeep Dhankhar appears on a page of the Hawala diary,” the Trinamool MP said.

The Governor, according to government sources, hasn’t approved off the written speech that was sent to him by the ruling party.

Trinamool sources said if the Governor says anything outside the prepared speech, the ruling party members will disrupt his opening address and ask for that portion to be expunged from the Assembly records.

The BJP, meanwhile, has planned to raise objection to the Governor’s speech if it doesn’t have anything on the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

Last year, the Speaker had stopped the broadcast of the Governor’s address in the Assembly. Bringing that up, Dhankhar even wrote to Speaker Biman Banerjee, saying, “The Speaker himself has insulted the post of Governor. My speech in the Assembly has been stopped, which is an emergency.”

On Tuesday, fellow party MP Mahua Maitra claimed that the Governor was a “beneficiary of illegal residential land allotment”, which was cancelled by the Punjab & Haryana High Court in 1997. Raking up the charge, Roy also questioned Dhankhar’s silence in the matter.

Casting aspersions on the visits by NHRC teams to probe alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state, Roy said, “Why is the NHRC silent on attacks on Opposition activists after the BJP won the Assembly polls in Tripura?”

“Why is (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah silent on attacks on women in Tripura? Do human rights violations apply only to non-BJP ruled states? Why is the Centre silent on the human rights of the Sitalkuchi firing victims?” the TMC MP said.

However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh hit back at the ruling party, saying, “Trinamool leaders are levelling baseless charges at the Governor without any evidence as they cannot tolerate him.”

Meanwhile, as part of the Trinamool’s attempt to extend an olive branch to the Governor, state Education Minister Bratya Basu met Dharkhar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Sharing a clip of the meeting on Twitter, the Governor wrote, “Had an hour-long useful interaction with Shri Bratyabrata Basu Roy Chowdhury, Minister in Charge Education @MamataOfficial and traversed several issues connected to state of affairs of State Universities.”

“Education @MamataOfficial needs greater attention so that our institutions become temples of education and attract students from all over,” he added.

While both Basu and Dhankhar insisted that the meeting was purely on matters related to education, a section of Trinamool said the meeting was an attempt by both sides to mend fences ahead of the Governor’s opening speech.