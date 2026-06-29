One-year detention without trial, compensation from vandaliser: Bengal Assembly passes two Bills to tackle law & order

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed two law and order-related Bills aimed at strengthening the state’s powers to tackle organised crime and public disorder, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stating that the laws will “not be misused” for political vendetta or against those with clean background.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026 which proposes preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial and expands the definition of anti-social activity to include a wide range of offences received the approval of the state legislators by a voice vote.

The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which holds individuals financially accountable for damage to public and private property during riots, unlawful assemblies, and violent protests, was also passed in the House with 176 MLAs voting in favour and 42 against it, while 20 abstained.

The Bills were introduced in the House in the presence of the family members of Murshidabad riot victims Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das, who were killed in front of their residence during Waqf Act-related violence in April last year.

“The wife of murdered Haragobinda Das, who is watching us today because she has been permitted by the Speaker, is the reason why we tabled these Bills. We must salute the family,” Adhikari said.

“Those who are expressing concern about the provisions of preventive arrest have no reason to be afraid. The administration will act in accordance with the law, and there will be no misuse of the law in any way,” Adhikari said.

The anti-social activities Bill states that if a district magistrate, a Commissioner of Police, or a police officer not below the rank of DIG authorised by the state government is apprehensive that a “goonda” is engaging in or will engage in anti-social activities, they may bar such people from entering a specified “area, district, or districts” for a period not exceeding one year.

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The provision says the state authorised executive can “direct such person to remove himself outside such area, district or districts, or part thereof, as may be specified in the order, within such time as may be specified therein, and prohibit him from entering or returning to such area for a period not exceeding one year; and require such person to report his movements, or to report himself, in such manner, at such times, and to such authority as may be specified in the order”.

The proposed law would also enable police to detain suspected gang members for a period not exceeding one year and seize properties linked to criminal activities.

The Bill defines “anti-social activity” as any act likely to cause alarm, danger, fear, or insecurity among people, or that poses a widespread danger to life or property. It also includes unlawful dispossession, obstruction of business, and illegal activities related to mining, sand extraction, and forest produce.

The Bill defines a “goonda” as a person who “either by himself or as a member or leader of a group, gang, or syndicate habitually commits, attempts to commit, abets, promotes, finances or facilitates anti-social activities”; or “has been charge-sheeted for an offence punishable under section 111 or section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023”.

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The key provisions of the amendment Bill includes the setting up of a Claims Commission, a specialised body to assess damages and award compensation to victims. The commission’s awards would be final, with no provision for appeals in standard courts, the Bill stated.

If a private property is damaged in the same incident in which the public property is vandalised, its owner or any person duly authorised by the owner, may petition the Claims Commission for “compensation on the basis of such material as may be available, including any record or information obtained in the prescribed manner”.

The legislation also extends liability to pay compensation, which can be extended to organisers, financiers, instigators, and logistical supporters of violence. It states compensation must be filed in three years.