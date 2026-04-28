Ready to vote tomorrow in Bengal elections? Everything you need to carry and leave behind

For the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission has updated several protocols to ensure smooth voting. Here is a quick guide on what you should carry and what you should leave behind while visiting the polling station to vote.

1. Mobile phones: Thinking about your phone on voting day? Most booths have a strict “no phone” policy inside the voting compartment. While some booths may have deposit centres, it is safer to leave your phone with someone outside or in your vehicle. The commission, however, says voters can also deposit it safely at the mobile deposit facility at the polling station and cast their vote without any hassle.

2. Collect your voter slip: Designed for ease of voting, voter slips now feature a bold serial number and part number, helping you find your details quickly and vote without hassle.

3. Political gear: Do not wear caps, scarves, or badges that display any political party’s symbol.

4. Smartwatches: These are often treated similarly to mobile phones. Lighters, matchboxes, or sharp objects will be confiscated during security checks.

5. Pillion riding: On voting day, pillion riding is restricted for family members between 6 am to 6 pm to prevent intimidation. Avoid bike riding in groups. There is a blanket ban on bike rallies and restricted night-time movement of two-wheelers across the state leading up to the polls.

6. Use the ECINET App before leaving to confirm your exact polling station and check the live “queue status” if available, as each booth is catering to approximately 1,200 voters this time.

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7. Don’t take selfies or photos of the electronic voting machine or your inked finger inside the booth. This is a serious legal offence and can lead to the cancellation of your vote and potential prosecution.

8. Don’t rely on the voter information slip alone. While it has a helpful QR code for your serial number, it is not a valid identity proof. You must have your Voter ID card or one of the 12 approved alternatives (like Aadhaar or PAN).

9. Don’t try to vote if you are not on the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list. Even if you voted in previous years, if your name was part of the recent 2 million exclusions under adjudication, you won’t be permitted to vote at the booth tomorrow.

10. Voting hours: 7 am to 6 pm. Don’t leave if it’s 6 pm and you’re still in a queue. If you are in the queue at the closing hour, the presiding officer must allow you to vote.