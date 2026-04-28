Ready to vote tomorrow in Bengal elections? Everything you need to carry and leave behind

For the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission has updated several protocols to ensure smooth voting. Here is a quick guide on what you should carry and what you should leave behind while visiting the polling station to vote.
1. Mobile phones: Thinking about your phone on voting day? Most booths have a strict “no phone” policy inside the voting compartment. While some booths may have deposit centres, it is safer to leave your phone with someone outside or in your vehicle. The commission, however, says voters can also deposit it safely at the mobile deposit facility at the polling station and cast their vote without any hassle.
2. Collect your voter slip: Designed for ease of voting, voter slips now feature a bold serial number and part number, helping you find your details quickly and vote without hassle.
3. Political gear: Do not wear caps, scarves, or badges that display any political party’s symbol.
4. Smartwatches: These are often treated similarly to mobile phones. Lighters, matchboxes, or sharp objects will be confiscated during security checks.
5. Pillion riding: On voting day, pillion riding is restricted for family members between 6 am to 6 pm to prevent intimidation. Avoid bike riding in groups. There is a blanket ban on bike rallies and restricted night-time movement of two-wheelers across the state leading up to the polls.
6. Use the ECINET App before leaving to confirm your exact polling station and check the live “queue status” if available, as each booth is catering to approximately 1,200 voters this time.
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7. Don’t take selfies or photos of the electronic voting machine or your inked finger inside the booth. This is a serious legal offence and can lead to the cancellation of your vote and potential prosecution.
8. Don’t rely on the voter information slip alone. While it has a helpful QR code for your serial number, it is not a valid identity proof. You must have your Voter ID card or one of the 12 approved alternatives (like Aadhaar or PAN).
9. Don’t try to vote if you are not on the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list. Even if you voted in previous years, if your name was part of the recent 2 million exclusions under adjudication, you won’t be permitted to vote at the booth tomorrow.
10. Voting hours: 7 am to 6 pm. Don’t leave if it’s 6 pm and you’re still in a queue. If you are in the queue at the closing hour, the presiding officer must allow you to vote.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More