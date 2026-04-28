West Bengal Assembly polls: Rain alert for 142 seats; IMD predicts thunderstorms, humidity tomorrow

The seven districts going to polls -- Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Purba Bardhaman -- are all likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places from morning till late evening, IMD stated.

Written by Avantika Basu

With 142 constituencies in West Bengal set to go to polls on April 29 for the final phase of Assembly elections, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across the state.

The seven districts going to polls — Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Purba Bardhaman — are all likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places from morning till late evening, IMD stated on Tuesday.

IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, which could temporarily disrupt polling queues and local transport, as intermittent rain and thunderstorms could influence voter turnout and polling logistics. Voters are advised to carry umbrellas, stay hydrated, and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during lightning.