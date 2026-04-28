West Bengal Assembly polls: Rain alert for 142 seats; IMD predicts thunderstorms, humidity tomorrow

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Written by Avantika Basu
With 142 constituencies in West Bengal set to go to polls on April 29 for the final phase of Assembly elections, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across the state.
The seven districts going to polls — Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Purba Bardhaman — are all likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places from morning till late evening, IMD stated on Tuesday.
IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, which could temporarily disrupt polling queues and local transport, as intermittent rain and thunderstorms could influence voter turnout and polling logistics. Voters are advised to carry umbrellas, stay hydrated, and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during lightning.
Kolkata and Howrah may face intermittent rain spells with cloudy skies throughout the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to be around 30-32°C, slightly lower than previous days. Humidity will remain high, causing discomfort despite the dip.
Day temperatures are likely between 31°C and 33°C, with brief gusty winds during storms in Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.
Coastal influence may bring more frequent showers and occasional lightning in North and South 24 Parganas, with temperatures expected around 30-32°C.
Similar conditions with rain are likely to prevail at most places in Nadia district with temperatures hovering near 31-33°C.
Beyond the polling districts, the remaining parts of South Bengal will also experience fairly uniform rainfall activity.
Districts including East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places.
Day temperatures across these districts are expected to range between 32°C and 35°C, but the IMD has indicated a gradual fall of 2°C-3°C over the next three days across West Bengal. While this may ease heat conditions slightly, high moisture levels will keep the weather humid.
In North Bengal, all districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda, are expected to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places.
Unlike South Bengal, no major change in maximum temperatures is expected here over the next seven days. Plains may see temperatures around 30-33°C, while hill districts like Darjeeling will remain cooler.
With rain and thunderstorms predicted across all districts of West Bengal, the IMD has urged people to avoid open areas during lightning strikes, plan travel to account for rain delays, carry umbrellas while heading to polling booths and stay alert for gusty winds during thunderstorms.
(Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)
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