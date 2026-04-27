‘Will return for oath-taking ceremony’: Modi ends Bengal campaign with 5 youth guarantees, promise to solve refugee woes

On the last day of campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi addressed a public rally at Jagatdal in Barrackpore on Monday and expressed confidence that the BJP would form a Government in the state.

“This is my last public meeting in this election. Given what I felt wherever I went in Bengal, I can say that after the May 4 results, I will return for the (BJP Government’s) oath-taking ceremony,” he added.

Modi described his election roadshows as a deeply spiritual experience, saying they felt like a pilgrimage that infused him with renewed energy. He said he often met devotees of the goddess Kali during the roadshows and felt spiritually strengthened through these interactions.

“These roadshows were not a political event for me. They were like a teerth yatra. I would often visit devotees of the goddess Kali, and perhaps that is why I felt constantly energised. It is natural that one gets tired; there used to be tiredness 30-40 years ago. But this election is different. Even in such hot weather and after so many rallies, you do not feel tired at all,“ he said.

The prime minister also recalled the period leading up to the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January 2024. He said he had undertaken an 11-day fast and visited several temples across South India to seek blessings during that time. According to Modi, the emotions he experienced during the recent election campaign were similar to those he felt while undertaking religious visits.

Highlighting his connection with West Bengal, Modi said his spiritual sentiment during the campaign was also linked to his affinity for the state. “In this election, I felt the same emotion as when visiting a goddess temple. Behind this is my attachment to Bengal,” he said.

Modi further said that serving West Bengal and making it safe were his responsibilities.

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“This election in West Bengal is meant to change the fate of the entire eastern region of the country. In the past, the country had three strong pillars: Angh (Bihar), Bangh (Bengal ), and Kaling (Odisha). When these three weakened, the country also suffered. Today, as India develops towards Viksit Bharat, it is important that Angh, Bangh and Kaling become strong.

“Since 2013, before becoming the PM, I have said the country will move forward only when its east develops and rises. There are BJP Governments in Bihar and Odisha. Now it is time for West Bengal. It is our promise to develop West Bengal and solve the issues of the refugees. The BJP Government will fulfil the promise of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,” he said.

‘No Ma, Mati, Manush; no talk about governance record’

Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, alleging that industrial activity and factory operations in the state have declined under its rule.

“During my election tours, I have put forth the BJP’s vision for West Bengal. But in this election, TMC leaders did not utter ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’—the slogan with which they came to power—even once,” he said.

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“When they have nothing to say, they have only one formula: to lie, threaten, and abuse. They have abused Modi, the Army, and central agencies, and also threatened the people of Bengal. But none of them spoke about their work in the past 15 years. The TMC also does not have a roadmap for West Bengal because they don’t have any vision or intention to do anything,“ Modi added.

Law and order and jobs

Emphasising the need for a “double-engine government”, Modi argued that faster growth would be possible only when the state and Centre work in coordination.

“The BJP will bring back law and order. I promise you all that all these surrounding areas of Kolkata will play a crucial role in the Make-in-India initiative. The BJP will seek solutions for the factories and mills. Elect a BJP Government. Then the PM and CM will together bring development day and night. Bengal has faced the migration of the youth in search of jobs, and senior citizens have stayed back. So the BJP’s priority will be to provide jobs here,” he added.

Modi gave five guarantees for the youth: timely government recruitment, filling of vacant posts, skill-linked employment, 7th Pay Commission benefits for government employees, and a boost through the VB G-RAM G rural employment scheme.

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Modi urged women voters to think about the TMC’s performance, alleging that the ruling party had failed to earn their trust and protect them. He said that the TMC had made the state unsafe for women and had not respected the mandate given by the people.

The first phase of polling in West Bengal took place on April 23 with a recorded turnout of 93.19 per cent, the highest ever in the state as per the Election Commission. The second phase is scheduled for April 29, and the results will be announced on May 4.