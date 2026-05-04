West Bengal Assembly polls: Kolkata Police ban victory processions on result day

The Kolkata Police have banned victory processions, rallies, and public celebrations within their jurisdiction on the day of counting for the West Bengal Assembly polls on Monday.

“Victory processions, if any, may be conducted on 5th May, 2026, or thereafter, only after obtaining prior permission from the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned Police Station. All such permitted processions shall strictly adhere to the prevailing rules and guidelines and the conditions imposed in the permission,” the order, signed by Commissioner of Police Ajay Nand, stated.

The Kolkata Police warned that any violation of the directive will result in legal action. Officers-in-charge across police stations in the city have been instructed to remain vigilant to ensure total compliance with the order.