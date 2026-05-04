West Bengal Assembly polls: Kolkata Police ban victory processions on result day

The Kolkata Police have banned victory processions, rallies, and public celebrations within their jurisdiction on the day of counting for the West Bengal Assembly polls on Monday.
“Victory processions, if any, may be conducted on 5th May, 2026, or thereafter, only after obtaining prior permission from the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned Police Station. All such permitted processions shall strictly adhere to the prevailing rules and guidelines and the conditions imposed in the permission,” the order, signed by Commissioner of Police Ajay Nand, stated.
The Kolkata Police warned that any violation of the directive will result in legal action. Officers-in-charge across police stations in the city have been instructed to remain vigilant to ensure total compliance with the order.
With the dust finally beginning to settle on the 2026 Assembly polls, all eyes are now fixed firmly on West Bengal’s counting centers.
The ECI has sanctioned a total of 432 Counting Officers (COs) to oversee the state’s 293 constituencies. The election to the Falta seat in the South 24 Parganas district has been countermanded, and fresh elections there will be held later in the month.
The North 24 Parganas, which has 33 Assembly constituencies, has the highest number of observers at 49, including additional observers for several areas such as Bidhannagar and Rajarhat New Town. The South 24 Parganas follows with 45 observers. Murshidabad has 33 observers for its 22 constituencies, while districts like Howrah and Nadia have 25 observers each. In a rare move, every single Assembly constituency in Uttar Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling in North Bengal has been assigned additional observers.
Sixty uniformed men, drawn from CAPF and the Kolkata Police, are doing the rounds of each of the 22 strong rooms across the seven counting centres in Kolkata.
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Early counting trends for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections indicate a significant shift, with the BJP crossing the halfway mark in early leads. As of 10.15 am, the BJP is leading in roughly 174 seats, while the Trinamool Congress is leading in 102.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More