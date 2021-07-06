scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Must Read

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution for creation of legislative council

Voting was duly held, with 196 of the 265 members present in the House supporting the creation of the council and 69 opposing it.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: July 6, 2021 6:43:29 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (FIle)

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting an Ad-hoc committee report that favoured the creation of a legislative council, amid opposition by the BJP.

The resolution – ‘Consideration of report of the ad-hoc committee to examine the recommendation for creation of a Legislative council’ — was moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of Business of the House.

Voting was duly held, with 196 of the 265 members present in the House supporting the creation of the council and 69 opposing it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP legislative party, while opposing the resolution, said the TMC wants to pursue “backdoor politics” to help party leaders get elected as lawmakers despite having lost the assembly polls.

The saffron party also argued that the move would put pressure on state exchequer.

Click here for more

Echoing the BJP, lone ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui also opposed the resolution.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 06: Latest News

Advertisement