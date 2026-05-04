West Bengal Assembly elections: TMC flags VVPAT slips on road; EC says mock poll papers

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A day before the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged that several VVPAT slips were found lying on a road in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district.
Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips provide a physical record of votes cast by a citizen.
A TMC worker first noticed the slips and subsequently informed the party leadership.
According to the party, the slips belonged to Booth No. 29 of the Noapara Assembly constituency and were found scattered near a petrol pump in the Nilgunj Subhash Nagar area under Madhyamgram Assembly constituency.
The TMC released photos and videos showing the slips bearing the names and symbols of various candidates and parties from Noapara scattered across the street.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Arjun Singh also flagged the issue on his social media handle on X.
“Hundreds of VVPAT slips of Booth No. 29 located in Garulia, under 107-Noapara Assembly Constituency have been found in a garbage at Subhas Nagar under Duttapukur Police Station and under Madhyamgram Assembly Constituency. How is it possible?” he posted.
“The VVPAT slips must have been kept with the concerned EVM at the strongroom but it has been thrown in garbage. I request the @ECISVEEP and @CEOWestBengal to look into this and identify the culprits responsible for this incident. And also ensure that the counting process is not vitiated,” Singh added.
The Election Commission, however, denied the allegations. “Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown, are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on poll day,” Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal said.
He added, “A detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and necessary action.”
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