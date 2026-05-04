West Bengal Assembly elections: TMC flags VVPAT slips on road; EC says mock poll papers

A day before the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged that several VVPAT slips were found lying on a road in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips provide a physical record of votes cast by a citizen.

A TMC worker first noticed the slips and subsequently informed the party leadership.

According to the party, the slips belonged to Booth No. 29 of the Noapara Assembly constituency and were found scattered near a petrol pump in the Nilgunj Subhash Nagar area under Madhyamgram Assembly constituency.

The TMC released photos and videos showing the slips bearing the names and symbols of various candidates and parties from Noapara scattered across the street.