‘Jhalmuri maine khaya jhal TMC ko lagi’: At Krishnanagar rally, Modi promises CAA implementation, end to ‘maha jungle raj’

While the first phase of voting was underway in West Bengal on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his campaign for the second phase of the Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi took a jibe at the ruling Trinamool Congress over its reaction to the incident where he ate jhalmuri in Jhargram during an election campaign in the first phase.

“On May 4, the BJP will be victorious in West Bengal, and sweets and jhalmuri (snack made of puffed rice) will be distributed. I have heard that jhalmuri gave them a big shock. Jhalmuri maine khaya par jhal TMC ko laga hai (I had eaten the jhalmuri, but the heat was felt by the Trinamool Congress),” he said.

Modi also commended the Election Commission over the conduct of the polls. “This is the first election of its kind in the last 50 years in which violence has been kept to an absolute minimum. Previously, it was common practice to hang someone every week and simply claim it was a suicide. A regime of lawlessness and hooliganism prevailed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Election Commission. They have once again restored the dignity of democracy on the soil of Bengal. I also commend the government employees here. As per information I have received so far, voter turnout is shattering all previous records,” he said.

Modi said that the people of West Bengal want an end to the 15 years of “maha jungle raj”.

“There is a lot of anger against TMC ministers, MLAs, councillors, and local leaders. In many districts, the TMC will not be able to win. Fifteen years ago, the common man spoke up against the CPI(M). Now the people are speaking up against the TMC. This time, the Bengal elections are being fought by the people of Bengal. People are saying enough is enough. After 15 years, it is clear that everyone, from farmers to doctors, government employees, lawyers, and teachers, wants to get freedom from fear. So they are coming out to vote… Everyone is saying, ‘Bhoi out, bharosa in’ (fear out, trust in),” the prime minister added.

Alleging that the TMC Government lies and cheats people, he said, “All the promises they had made in the last 15 years have not been fulfilled. The TMC had promised that in every block there will be a model residential school, but in West Bengal many schools have closed. The TMC had promised tap water for every household, but that did not happen. Stagnant, dirty water reaches every house. The TMC had promised over 10 lakh MSMEs and thousands of industries. Instead, thousands of factories and jute mills have shut down. People face so many healthcare issues. TMC’s corruption is such that for the Kalyani AIIMS, they created hurdles. Still the BJP Government completed the AIIMS.”

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“Look at the roads and rivers of Krishnanagar. The land mafia has taken away the Anjana river. Under TMC rule, even the rivers are not safe. TMC’s maha jungle raj will not be allowed to continue,” he added.

Modi said while his mantra is ‘Sab ka saath sab ka vikas, the nirmam (cruel ) government says ghuspethio ka saath, ghuspethio ka vikas ( with the infiltrators and for the development of the infiltrators).”

The borders can only be safe if the police, the Army and the citizens work together, the prime minister said. “After May 4, there will be a new guarantee for safety and security,” he said.

Assurance for Matua and Namasudra communities

Modi also assured the Matua, Namasudra, and other refugees that they will get all papers and benefits that every Indian citizen gets.

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“I want to assure that every Matua, Namasudra and refugee family need not fear the TMC. No one can touch you. Modi is with those who have sought refuge due to religious persecution in another country. Once the BJP forms a government here, the work of the CAA will speed up, and they will get all the papers and schemes that each and every Indian citizen gets.”

The PM also spoke about the atrocities against women in the state.

“Our girls and women had to pay a high price. In Hanskhali, a minor girl was gang-raped and murdered. TMC can never ensure women’s empowerment, and this was seen last week in Parliament. BJP wanted to implement 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and Assemblies, but TMC did not want the women of Bengal to get more seats. So they blocked it in connivance with the Congress,” the prime minister went on.

Modi will also hold two public meetings and a road show in Howrah.

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Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met BJP workers and monitored the situation from the party’s election war room. He had two public meetings and a road show.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also had road shows and public meetings in Bengal.