West Bengal Assembly elections: Mamata Banerjee loses her seat, says ‘loot, loot, loot… an immoral victory’

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailed behind the BJP through the day in West Bengal, the final nail came as the day ended — party chief and outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur.

Speaking to reporters outside the counting centre, Banerjee alleged that the BJP had “looted more than 100 seats”, adding that it was an “immoral” and “illegal” victory.

“BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP’s commission,” she said, adding that she had complained to the chief electoral officer, but no action was taken.

“Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the central forces, the Prime Minister and Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back,” she said.