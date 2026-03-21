West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: Ruling TMC, Opposition BJP and Left Front field a good number of advocates, Cong yet to announce list

As West Bengal gears up for the Assembly elections in April, a unique trend has been noticed: many practising lawyers are swapping courtroom arguments with political campaigns.

Several lawyers have been fielded by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Left Front.

Among the three major players, the BJP leads with 11 advocates, the Left Front has fielded seven advocates, while five advocates are in the fray from the TMC.

The Left Front’s most prominent legal face is senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who is contesting from Jadavpur. A heavyweight in both the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court, Bhattacharya is no stranger to electoral politics.