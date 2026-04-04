West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: PM Modi to kick off campaign from Cooch Behar, 8 mega rallies planned as BJP eyes North Bengal recovery

With the Assembly elections in West Bengal just weeks away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing his first rally in Cooch Behar on Sunday, around 3 pm at the Raas Mela Ground.

According to party sources, the Prime Minister will also be holding two public meetings on April 9 at Suri in Birbhum and Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, while the one at Haldia has not yet been finalised. They said that PM Modi is scheduled to hold public meetings on April 11 in Krishnanagar, Jangipur, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur, while on April 12, he will take out a road show and hold a public meeting at Siliguri.

This will be the fourth time PM Modi will address a public meeting at the Raas Mela Ground. Previously, he had held rallies at the same venue while campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2021 Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a senior BJP leader, “This visit is centered around the Bijoy Songkolpo Sabha, which marks the beginning of the Prime Minister’s electoral outreach in North Bengal. By initiating the campaign in the north, the party aims to consolidate grassroots support in a region that has become a critical electoral battlefield.”

Polling will be held in 152 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal in the first phase on April 23, while in the second phase, 142 constituencies will go to the polls on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.

He further said, “The Prime Minister’s visit for the Bijoy Songkolpo Sabha is centered on transitioning West Bengal from an era of systemic ‘Bhoy’ (fear) to a future of ‘Bhorosa’ (Trust). This rally serves as the launchpad to replace the “chronicle of betrayal” with a commitment to security and growth.”

Party insiders said the BJP would be intensifying the campaign across the state after April 9.

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Another senior leader said, “The time is short. With just three weeks left, the PM would like to cover as much ground as possible. There may be last-minute changes, but till now in four days, PM will be covering eight places in Bengal. It is a big boost for party workers.”

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the candidate list for West Bengal, and Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the party’s election manifesto.

North Bengal has been a BJP stronghold. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the party won 30 of the 54 seats in the region.

The party had even won seven of the nine seats in Cooch Behar, although TMC had later won the Dinhata bypoll. The BJP lost the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat in 2024, but won six of the eight Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal.

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Since the loss, the BJP has worked to recover from its poor show. In 2025, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,010-crore city gas distribution project covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.