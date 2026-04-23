2.40 lakh central forces, unprecedented security: 1st phase of Bengal polls starts

With unprecedented security arrangements, first phase of West Bengal assembly election started on Thursday in 152 constituency. As many as 2407 companies of (2.40 lakh security personnel) central forces (CAPF), along with state police personnel, were deployed for the polling process. No civic volunteer or any contractual staffs of West Bengal or Central government were deployed in the polling process duty on Thursday. The ECI made a control room at the CEO office of West Bengal at Kolkata where all top ECI officials are monitoring the whole polling process.
Mock poll started at 5 am in 44,376 booths. However, huge line of voters can be seen in front of booths specially female voters line across the 16 districts where first phase of election is holding. In these 152 seats in 16 districts, total 1478 candidates are fighting. In Coochbehar-Dakshin, Karandighi and Itahar number of candidates are highest which is 15 and smallest number of candidates is in Chadrokona of West Medinipur where only five candidates are fighitng in this assembly election.
In this phase of election, after last minute inclusion of 139 electors, total number of electors became 3,60,77,310 with smallest constituency Samshergunj of Murshidabad where number of electors became 1,61,435 and highest constituency Daspur of West Medinipur where number of electors 2,90,045.
To ensure, free and fair election in these 152 assembly constituency, ECI not only deployed 2.40 lakh central force security personnel with huge force of state police but also arranged webcasting in 44,376 polling stations. ECI also deployed 152 general observers and 58 police observers for this phase of election.
CEO of West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal himself on Wednesday whole night stayed at office and held meeting with general observers and oversee the preparation across the 16 districts where first phase of polling is going to be held.
In this assembly election, unprecedentedly, security of upto 100 metres polling premises was given to CAPF to avoid any untoward incident and intimidation during polling.
In this phase of assembly election, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, Shankar Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, jagannath Chattopadhyay, Nisith Pramanik, TMC leaders Udayan Guha, Kajal Sheikh, Kanailal Agarwal, Goutam Dev, Arpita Ghosh, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mausam Benazir Noor, Ali Imran Ramj Victor and other leaders fate will be decided.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More