2.40 lakh central forces, unprecedented security: 1st phase of Bengal polls starts

With unprecedented security arrangements, first phase of West Bengal assembly election started on Thursday in 152 constituency. As many as 2407 companies of (2.40 lakh security personnel) central forces (CAPF), along with state police personnel, were deployed for the polling process. No civic volunteer or any contractual staffs of West Bengal or Central government were deployed in the polling process duty on Thursday. The ECI made a control room at the CEO office of West Bengal at Kolkata where all top ECI officials are monitoring the whole polling process.

Mock poll started at 5 am in 44,376 booths. However, huge line of voters can be seen in front of booths specially female voters line across the 16 districts where first phase of election is holding. In these 152 seats in 16 districts, total 1478 candidates are fighting. In Coochbehar-Dakshin, Karandighi and Itahar number of candidates are highest which is 15 and smallest number of candidates is in Chadrokona of West Medinipur where only five candidates are fighitng in this assembly election.