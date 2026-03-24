780 CAPF companies and a 72-hour lockdown: How ECI plans to break ‘cycle of election violence’ in West Bengal

With the West Bengal Assembly election countdown entering its most critical phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has activated a high-intensity security blanket to ensure a “fear-free” voting environment. Following a high-priority virtual briefing held on March 22, police observers have completed comprehensive field audits across all Assembly Constituencies, signalling a crackdown on electoral malpractice.

“In a major push for a peaceful electoral process, the Joint Force Deployment Committee has finalised the strategic rollout of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across West Bengal. By March 31, 2026, the state will see a total of 780 companies stationed to maintain law and order ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections,” said an ECI official.

Following a high-level meeting on March 22, an additional 300 companies are being integrated into the existing security framework.

“The deployment focuses heavily on sensitive zones and major urban centers. Kolkata will see the highest concentration with 60 companies. Purba Medinipur follows with 48 companies. Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate with 11 companies,” said the official.

Other significant allocations include Purba Bardhaman (37), Paschim Medinipur (35), and Birbhum (34). The Election Commission of India (ECI) has emphasised that this strength must be utilised for “maximum effectiveness,” specifically focusing on area domination and confidence-building measures to reassure voters.

West Bengal has a long-standing history of electoral volatility, with past polls frequently marred by pre- and post-poll clashes. The 2021 Assembly elections and the 2023 panchayat polls were notably violent, resulting in numerous fatalities, allegations of “booth capturing,” and widespread displacement of political workers.

Historically, Bengal’s violence often peaks after the results are declared, a trend the ECI aims to break this year through sustained “area domination” and confidence-building measures. By reducing the number of polling phases and flooding the state with central forces, the Commission hopes to prevent a repeat of the bloodshed that has defined the state’s political landscape for decades.

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“District-wise deployment has been decided following a comprehensive virtual review chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, alongside Senior DEC Maneesh Garg and DEC Dr P K Sharma. The central team met with West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), District Election Officers (DEOs), and top police brass (SPs and Commissioners) to streamline logistics and security protocols. The ECI’s directive remains clear to ensure a transparent, fair, and incident-free election through rigorous monitoring of the law and order situation,” said an official.

Cracking down on illegal arms and influence

The latest law and order report, updated through March 23, reveals a significant seizure of illegal materials since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct began on March 15. Authorities have successfully recovered 67 unlicensed arms and weapons.m, 96 cartridges and nearly 337 bombs, and 10,360 pieces of explosives.

In addition to these seizures, the administration is tightening its grip on licensed weaponry. Out of 52,814 total licensed arms in the region, 29,775 have already been deposited with local authorities to prevent potential misuse during the polling window.

A critical 72-hour intensification protocol is set to begin, during which checkpoint monitoring will be significantly strengthened. This operation aims to seal borders and porous stretches to prevent the entry of outsiders or illegal inducements. Coordination between local police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has been streamlined through Radio Telephony (RT) Mobile Units and Quick Response Teams (QRT).

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The six-point objective for voter safety

Special Observers have briefed Officers-in-Charge (OCs) on a Zero Tolerance mandate. The ECI’s mission focuses on neutralising six specific threats to the democratic process, including violence and physical intimidation, Inducements (bribery or illegal gratification), ‘Chappa’ (proxy voting), Booth Jamming and Source Jamming, Vulnerability Mapping to protect intimidated voters, and administrative bias, with strict warnings issued against errant personnel.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, on April 23, 2026 (152 Constituencies) and Phase 2: April 29, 2026 (142 Constituencies), will go to the polls. The vote count is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

The district-wise deployment of CAPF companies:

1. Darjeeling 13

2. Siliguri PC 8

3. Kalimpong 5

4. Cooch Behar 33

5. Alipurduar 8

6. Jalpaiguri 16

7. Islampur PD 18

8. Raigunj PD 13

9. Dakshin Dinajpur 17

10. Malda 33

11. Murshidabad PD 33

12. Jangipur PD 18

13. Krishnanagar PD 20

14. Ranaghat PD 14

15. Howrah PC 23

16. Howrah Rural PD 20

17. Hooghly (Rural) 20

18. Chandannagar PC 16

19. Kolkata 60

20. Barasat PD 20

21. Bangaon PD 9

22. Bashithat PD 30

23. Barrackpore PC 24

24. Bidhannagore PC 11

25. Baruipur PD 30

26. Diamondharbour PD 17

27. Sundarban PD 15

28. Purba Medinipur 48

29. Purba Bardhaman 37

30. ADPC 26

31. Paschim Medinipur 35

32. Jhargram 13

33. Bankura 19

34. Purulia 24

35. Birbhum 34