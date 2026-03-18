West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari from two constituencies | Full list of candidates

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West Bengal BJP Candidate List 2026: The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 142 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases in April, with polling on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केन्द्रीय चुनाव समिति ने होने वाले पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2026 के लिए निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। (1/3) pic.twitter.com/VlT3Z8Q9DJ
— BJP (@BJP4India) March 16, 2026
According to the list, Suvendu Adhikari will contest from two constituencies — Nandigram and Bhabanipur. The Bhabanipur seat is currently held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Adhikari is the sitting BJP MLA from Nandigram. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he had defeated Banerjee from Nandigram by a margin of around 2,000 votes.
More names are expected to be announced in the coming days.
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