West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari from two constituencies | Full list of candidates

West Bengal BJP Candidate List 2026: The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 142 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases in April, with polling on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

According to the list, Suvendu Adhikari will contest from two constituencies — Nandigram and Bhabanipur. The Bhabanipur seat is currently held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Adhikari is the sitting BJP MLA from Nandigram. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he had defeated Banerjee from Nandigram by a margin of around 2,000 votes.

Here is the full list of candidates:

Coochbehar Uttar (SC) — Sukumar Roy Sitalkuchi (SC) — Savitri Barman Dinhata — Ajay Roy Tufanganj — Malati Rava Roy Kumargram (ST) — Manoj Kumar Oraon Kalchini (ST) — Bishal Lama Alipurduars — Paritosh Das Falakata (SC) — Deepak Barman Dabgram-Phulbari — Sikha Chatterjee Nagrakata (ST) — Puna Bhengra Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) — Anandamay Barman Siliguri — Dr. Shankar Ghosh Phansidewa (ST) — Durga Murmu Goalpokhar — Sarjit Biswas Chakulia — Manoj Jain Karandighi — Adv. Biraj Biswas Kaliaganj (SC) — Utpal Maharaj Raiganj — Kaushik Chowdhury Kushmandi (SC) — Tapas Chandra Roy Kumarganj — Suvendu Sarkar Balurghat — Bidyut Roy Tapan (ST) — Budhrai Tudu Gangarampur (SC) — Satyendra Nath Rai Harirampur — Debabrata Majumder Habibpur (ST) — Joyel Murmu Gazole (SC) — Chinmoy Deb Barman Chanchal — Ratan Das Malatipur — Ashish Das Ratua — Abhishek Singhania Manikchak — Gaur Chandra Mandal Maldaha (SC) — Gopal Chandra Saha Mothabari — Nibaran Ghosh Sujapur — Abhiraj Chaudhary Suti — Mahabir Ghosh Raghunathganj — Surjit Poddar Lalgola — Amar Kumar Das Bhagawangola — Bhaskar Sarkar Murshidabad — Gouri Sankar Ghosh Rejinagar — Bapan Ghosh Beldanga — Bharat Kumar Jhawar Baharamapur — Subrata Moitra Hariharpara — Tanmoy Biswas Nowda — Rana Mondal Domkal — Nanda Dulal Pal Jalangi — Nabakumar Sarkar Karimpur — Samarendranath Ghosh Palashipara — Anima Dutta Kaliganj — Bapan Ghosh Ranaghat Uttar Paschim — Parthasarathi Chatterjee Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC) — Asim Biswas Chakdaha — Ranjan Chandra Ghosh Haringhata (SC) — Asim Kumar Sarkar Baduria — Sukriti Sarkar Amdanga — Arindam Dey Naihati — Soumitra Chatterjee Bhatpara — Pawan Kumar Singh Baranagar — Saijal Ghosh Deganga — Tarun Kanti Ghosh Basirhat Uttar — Narayan Chandra Mondal Basanti (SC) — Bikash Sardar Patharpratima — Asit Kumar Haldar Kakdwip — Deepankar Jana Raidighi — Palash Rana Canning Purba — Ashim Sapui Diamond Harbour — Dipak Kumar Haldar Bishnupur (SC) — Agniswar Naskar Budge Budge — Dr Tarun Kumar Adak Metiabruz — Veer Bahadur Singh Bhabanipur — Suvendu Adhikari Rashbehari — Swapan Das Gupta Howrah Uttar — Umesh Rai Shibpur — Brindaban Ghosh Uttarpara Dakshin — Swami Mangalanand Puri Maharaj Amta — Amit Samanta Domjur — Gobinda Hazra Saptagram — Swaraj Ghosh Tarakeswar — Santu Pan Pursurah — Biman Ghosh Arambag (SC) — Hemanta Bag Goghat (SC) — Prashanta Dighar Khanakul — Susanta Ghosh Panskura Purba — Subrata Maity Panskura Paschim — Sintu Senapati Moyna — Ashok Dinda Mahisadal — Subhash Panja Haldia (SC) — Pradip Kumar Bijoli Nandigram — Suvendu Adhikari Patashpur — Shria Tapna Maity Kanthi Uttar — Smt. Sumita Sinha Kanthi Dakshin — Arup Kumar Das Ramnagar — Chandra Shekhar Mondal Dantan — Ajit Kumar Jana Nayagram (ST) — Amiya Kisku Gopiballavpur — Rajesh Mahto Jhargram — Lakshmikant Sahu Keshiary (ST) — Bhudra Hembrem Kharagpur Sadar — Dilip Ghosh Narayangarh — Rama Prasad GiriSabang — Amal Pati Kharagpur — Tapan Bhuiya Debra — Shubhashish Om Daspur — Tapan Dutta Ghatal (SC) — Sital Kapat Chandrakona (SC) — Sukanta Dolui Salboni — Biman Mahto Keshpur (SC) — Suvendu Samanta Binpur (ST) — Dr. Pranat Tudu Bandwan (ST) — Labsen Baske Balarampur — Jaladhar Mahto Manbazar (ST) — Moyna Murmu Kashipur — Kamalkanta Hansda Para (SC) — Nadiar Chand Bauri Raghunathpur (SC) — Mamoni Bauri Saltora (SC) — Chandana Bauri Chhatna — Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay Ranibandh (ST) — Khudiram Tudu Raipur (ST) — Kshetra Mohan Hansda Taldangra — Souvik Patra Barjora — Shril Bileshwar Singha Onda — Anirban Shakha Katulpur (SC) — Laxmikanta Majumdar Indus (SC) — Nirmal Kumar Dhara Sonamukhi (SC) — Dibakar Gharami Raina (SC) — Subhash Patra Jamalpur (SC) — Arun Halder Bardhaman Uttar (SC) — Sanjay Das Bhatar — Soumen Karfa Ketugram — Anadi Ghosh (Mathura) Ausgram (SC) — Kalita Maji Pandabeswar — Jitendra Kumar Tewari Durgapur Purba — Chandra Shekhar Banerjee Durgapur Paschim — Lakshman Chandra Ghorui Jamuria — Dr. Bijan Mukherjee Asansol Dakshin — Agnimitra Paul Asansol Uttar — Krishnendu Mukherjee Kulti — Ajay Kumar Poddar Dubrajpur (SC) — Anup Kumar Saha Suri — Jagannath Chattopadhyay Bolpur — Dilip Kumar Ghosh Nanoor (SC) — Khokan Das Mayureswar — Dudh Kumar Mondal Hansan — Nikhil Banerjee

More names are expected to be announced in the coming days.