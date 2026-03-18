West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari from two constituencies | Full list of candidates

BJP Candidate List for West Bengal Election 2026: The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases in April, with polling on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Written by: Anupama Yadav
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 12:08 PM IST
West bengal pollsLeader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, will contest from two constituencies — Nandigram and Bhabanipur. (file)
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West Bengal BJP Candidate List 2026: The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 142 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases in April, with polling on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

According to the list, Suvendu Adhikari will contest from two constituencies — Nandigram and Bhabanipur. The Bhabanipur seat is currently held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Adhikari is the sitting BJP MLA from Nandigram. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he had defeated Banerjee from Nandigram by a margin of around 2,000 votes.

Here is the full list of candidates:

  1. Coochbehar Uttar (SC) — Sukumar Roy
  2. Sitalkuchi (SC) — Savitri Barman
  3. Dinhata — Ajay Roy
  4. Tufanganj — Malati Rava Roy
  5. Kumargram (ST) — Manoj Kumar Oraon
  6. Kalchini (ST) — Bishal Lama
  7. Alipurduars — Paritosh Das
  8. Falakata (SC) — Deepak Barman
  9. Dabgram-Phulbari — Sikha Chatterjee
  10. Nagrakata (ST) — Puna Bhengra
  11. Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) — Anandamay Barman
  12. Siliguri — Dr. Shankar Ghosh
  13. Phansidewa (ST) — Durga Murmu
  14. Goalpokhar — Sarjit Biswas
  15. Chakulia — Manoj Jain
  16. Karandighi — Adv. Biraj Biswas
  17. Kaliaganj (SC) — Utpal Maharaj
  18. Raiganj — Kaushik Chowdhury
  19. Kushmandi (SC) — Tapas Chandra Roy
  20. Kumarganj — Suvendu Sarkar
  21. Balurghat — Bidyut Roy
  22. Tapan (ST) — Budhrai Tudu
  23. Gangarampur (SC) — Satyendra Nath Rai
  24. Harirampur — Debabrata Majumder
  25. Habibpur (ST) — Joyel Murmu
  26. Gazole (SC) — Chinmoy Deb Barman
  27. Chanchal — Ratan Das
  28. Malatipur — Ashish Das
  29. Ratua — Abhishek Singhania
  30. Manikchak — Gaur Chandra Mandal
  31. Maldaha (SC) — Gopal Chandra Saha
  32. Mothabari — Nibaran Ghosh
  33. Sujapur — Abhiraj Chaudhary
  34. Suti — Mahabir Ghosh
  35. Raghunathganj — Surjit Poddar
  36. Lalgola — Amar Kumar Das
  37. Bhagawangola — Bhaskar Sarkar
  38. Murshidabad — Gouri Sankar Ghosh
  39. Rejinagar — Bapan Ghosh
  40. Beldanga — Bharat Kumar Jhawar
  41. Baharamapur — Subrata Moitra
  42. Hariharpara — Tanmoy Biswas
  43. Nowda — Rana Mondal
  44. Domkal — Nanda Dulal Pal
  45. Jalangi — Nabakumar Sarkar
  46. Karimpur — Samarendranath Ghosh
  47. Palashipara — Anima Dutta
  48. Kaliganj — Bapan Ghosh
  49. Ranaghat Uttar Paschim — Parthasarathi Chatterjee
  50. Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC) — Asim Biswas
  51. Chakdaha — Ranjan Chandra Ghosh
  52. Haringhata (SC) — Asim Kumar Sarkar
  53. Baduria — Sukriti Sarkar
  54. Amdanga — Arindam Dey
  55. Naihati — Soumitra Chatterjee
  56. Bhatpara — Pawan Kumar Singh
  57. Baranagar — Saijal Ghosh
  58. Deganga — Tarun Kanti Ghosh
  59. Basirhat Uttar — Narayan Chandra Mondal
  60. Basanti (SC) — Bikash Sardar
  61. Patharpratima — Asit Kumar Haldar
  62. Kakdwip — Deepankar Jana
  63. Raidighi — Palash Rana
  64. Canning Purba — Ashim Sapui
  65. Diamond Harbour — Dipak Kumar Haldar
  66. Bishnupur (SC) — Agniswar Naskar
  67. Budge Budge — Dr Tarun Kumar Adak
  68. Metiabruz — Veer Bahadur Singh
  69. Bhabanipur — Suvendu Adhikari
  70. Rashbehari — Swapan Das Gupta
  71. Howrah Uttar — Umesh Rai
  72. Shibpur — Brindaban Ghosh
  73. Uttarpara Dakshin — Swami Mangalanand Puri Maharaj
  74. Amta — Amit Samanta
  75. Domjur — Gobinda Hazra
  76. Saptagram — Swaraj Ghosh
  77. Tarakeswar — Santu Pan
  78. Pursurah — Biman Ghosh
  79. Arambag (SC) — Hemanta Bag
  80. Goghat (SC) — Prashanta Dighar
  81. Khanakul — Susanta Ghosh
  82. Panskura Purba — Subrata Maity
  83. Panskura Paschim — Sintu Senapati
  84. Moyna — Ashok Dinda
  85. Mahisadal — Subhash Panja
  86. Haldia (SC) — Pradip Kumar Bijoli
  87. Nandigram — Suvendu Adhikari
  88. Patashpur — Shria Tapna Maity
  89. Kanthi Uttar — Smt. Sumita Sinha
  90. Kanthi Dakshin — Arup Kumar Das
  91. Ramnagar — Chandra Shekhar Mondal
  92. Dantan — Ajit Kumar Jana
  93. Nayagram (ST) — Amiya Kisku
  94. Gopiballavpur — Rajesh Mahto
  95. Jhargram — Lakshmikant Sahu
  96. Keshiary (ST) — Bhudra Hembrem
  97. Kharagpur Sadar — Dilip Ghosh
  98. Narayangarh — Rama Prasad
  99. GiriSabang — Amal Pati
  100. Kharagpur — Tapan Bhuiya
  101. Debra — Shubhashish Om
  102. Daspur — Tapan Dutta
  103. Ghatal (SC) — Sital Kapat
  104. Chandrakona (SC) — Sukanta Dolui
  105. Salboni — Biman Mahto
  106. Keshpur (SC) — Suvendu Samanta
  107. Binpur (ST) — Dr. Pranat Tudu
  108. Bandwan (ST) — Labsen Baske
  109. Balarampur — Jaladhar Mahto
  110. Manbazar (ST) — Moyna Murmu
  111. Kashipur — Kamalkanta Hansda
  112. Para (SC) — Nadiar Chand Bauri
  113. Raghunathpur (SC) — Mamoni Bauri
  114. Saltora (SC) — Chandana Bauri
  115. Chhatna — Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay
  116. Ranibandh (ST) — Khudiram Tudu
  117. Raipur (ST) — Kshetra Mohan Hansda
  118. Taldangra — Souvik Patra
  119. Barjora — Shril Bileshwar Singha
  120. Onda — Anirban Shakha
  121. Katulpur (SC) — Laxmikanta Majumdar
  122. Indus (SC) — Nirmal Kumar Dhara
  123. Sonamukhi (SC) — Dibakar Gharami
  124. Raina (SC) — Subhash Patra
  125. Jamalpur (SC) — Arun Halder
  126. Bardhaman Uttar (SC) — Sanjay Das
  127. Bhatar — Soumen Karfa
  128. Ketugram — Anadi Ghosh (Mathura)
  129. Ausgram (SC) — Kalita Maji
  130. Pandabeswar — Jitendra Kumar Tewari
  131. Durgapur Purba — Chandra Shekhar Banerjee
  132. Durgapur Paschim — Lakshman Chandra Ghorui
  133. Jamuria — Dr. Bijan Mukherjee
  134. Asansol Dakshin — Agnimitra Paul
  135. Asansol Uttar — Krishnendu Mukherjee
  136. Kulti — Ajay Kumar Poddar
  137. Dubrajpur (SC) — Anup Kumar Saha
  138. Suri — Jagannath Chattopadhyay
  139. Bolpur — Dilip Kumar Ghosh
  140. Nanoor (SC) — Khokan Das
  141. Mayureswar — Dudh Kumar Mondal
  142. Hansan — Nikhil Banerjee

More names are expected to be announced in the coming days.

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