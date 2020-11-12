BJP’s vote share dropping, Left & Cong alliance only alternative in Bengal: CPM

The legislator said elections are fought on “real issues”, and the BJP tends to lose the support of people.

CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty on Wednesday pitched the Left-Congress alliance as the only alternative to the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that the saffron party’s vote share had been on the decline after its victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The legislator said elections are fought on “real issues”, and the BJP tends to lose the support of people. “The Bihar Assembly election showed that when an election was fought on real issues, people rejected the BJP and supported the Congress and Left Front alternative. This is the future in Bengal. Those who are fed up with the TMC and the BJP should align with us,” Chakraborty said at a joint press conference with state Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan.

The CPI(M) leader went on to add, “After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led NDA’s vote share has come down in every election. In Maharashtra, it received 22 per cent fewer votes compared to 2019. It received 22 per cent fewer votes in Jharkhand as well. In Bihar, it lost 13 to 14 per cent votes than in 2019. Even in the bypolls, it received 8 to 10 per cent fewer votes than 2019. So the BJP is losing its popularity in the country.”

Chakraborty pointed out that in 2019, the NDA had a lead in 223 Assembly segments in Bihar. “Now they only won 125 there. On the other hand, the Congress-RJD and Left Front alliance had a lead in only 15 seats in 2019. Now it has gone up to 110. The Left Front had a lead in one seat, now it has a lead in 16 seats.”

