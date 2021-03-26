BJP attacks TMC over viral video: Reflects true hue

After a video of a man holding a TMC poster went viral for his controversial remarks, the Trinamool Congress denied he was a party member and distanced themselves from his remarks.

The man, identified as Sheikh Alam, is heard saying in the 30-second video that “if 30% Muslims of India come together, it can create four Pakistan”.

“We minorities constitute 30% (of the population). The rest make for 70%. They (BJP) think they will come to power (in Bengal) with the help of this 70%. If 30% of minorities unite, four Pakistan can be created,” Alam is heard saying in the video that has gone viral.

The BJP sharply reacted and said: “This is what the main intention of the TMC is.”How a man staying in India can claim to turn the country into Pakistan? (TMC chief) Mamataji should reply to it. We will never allow this in our country,” BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted, “He (Alam) obviously owes his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee… Does she endorse this position? Do we want a Bengal like that?”

However, TMC said that Sheikh Alam was not associated with their party.

“Sheikh Alam is neither a member of the party nor is he a leader from Nanoor. We have no relation with him. We don’t support such statements. India is a secular country and will remain so,”

Meanwhile, Alam said that his speech was misinterpreted as he never meant to create Pakistan. “I never said we want to build a Pakistan in India. I just wanted to convey that if the Muslims are threatened, then we, too, know how to care of ourselves,” he said.