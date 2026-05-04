West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Mamata’s fort under siege—will BJP finally break through?

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Most exit polls project a close race, with most giving the BJP a narrow edge.

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates The 294-member West Bengal Assembly is going to count today, all but the Falta seat, where voting was countermanded. The magic number is 148. Trinamool Congress chief and three-term Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 71, is seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is staking its most serious claim yet. Most exit polls have projected a close race, with several giving the BJP a narrow edge, though at least two forecast a clear TMC majority. Both camps claim the record 92.5% turnout as a mandate in their favour, and both are bracing for a long count.

The shadow over this election No result today will escape the controversy of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Roughly 91 lakh voters—about 12% of the electorate—were removed from the rolls ahead of the election. Around 27 lakh of those deletions were sent to adjudication tribunals that will continue to hear cases. The TMC has consistently framed the SIR as a politically motivated exercise to delete genuine voters, particularly Muslims; the BJP has defended it as a necessary purge of bogus entries tied to undocumented migration from Bangladesh. If the final result is narrow, the SIR will instantly become the dominant lens through which it is read, raising questions about electoral fairness and the EC’s independence that will outlast this election cycle.

Story continues below this ad What hangs in the balance nationally The election is a test of competing national narratives. For the BJP, a win here would complete what its 2019 Lok Sabha surge promised but its 2021 Assembly campaign could not deliver, filling the last significant gap in its eastern dominance after winning Odisha and holding Bihar. For TMC, survival—even a reduced one—would confirm that a well-rooted regional party can hold the line against the BJP’s formidable organisational and financial machine. For the broader Opposition, a TMC win would provide fresh evidence that the BJP’s expansion has structural limits, a loss would further weaken the INDIA bloc’s most combative non-Congress face, leaving questions about who leads the anti-BJP coalition into 2029 unanswered. Live Updates May 4, 2026 05:58 AM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Decoding the RSS and Bengal's century-long equation The Sangh Parivar draws deep symbolic sustenance from West Bengal. Think Vande Mataram, the idea of Bharat Mata, Swami Vivekananda, and even RSS founder K B Hedgewar's time in Kolkata studying medicine and joining the Bengali revolutionary society Anushilan Samiti. Yet the state has remained largely out of the BJP's reach for nearly a century, a paradox that today's results may finally resolve. May 4, 2026 05:46 AM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What about the wild cards Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's new AJUP party, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, and the ISF are all contesting in Muslim-majority seats. Even modest dents in the TMC's minority vote base could prove decisive in constituencies decided by narrow margins. May 4, 2026 05:46 AM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Can the opposition's third force open its account? Both the Congress (running solo) and the Left-ISF alliance failed to win a single seat in 2021. Congress is targeting Muslim-majority border districts (Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur). The CPI(M) has fielded a wave of young faces. Watch whether they break through or get squeezed out again. May 4, 2026 05:40 AM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Can the BJP cross 100 and push towards 148? Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly set a 170-seat target. The more realistic test is whether the party holds North Bengal, makes inroads into South Bengal, and finally crosses the century mark. BJP insiders say 150+ would begin to destabilise the TMC. May 4, 2026 05:37 AM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Can Mamata hold South Bengal — and Bhabanipur? The Presidency division's 111 seats are the core of the TMC's electoral arithmetic. CM Mamata Banerjee is also fighting a personal battle in Bhabanipur against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated her in Nandigram in 2021. Her lead here dipped to just 8,297 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha count. May 4, 2026 05:36 AM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will the voter roll revision tilt the outcome? Around 91 lakh voters were removed from the rolls, roughly 12% of the electorate, with 65% of those under adjudication being Muslim. A narrow BJP win will instantly trigger debate about whether the SIR exercise determined the result, raising serious questions about the Election Commission's independence. May 4, 2026 05:34 AM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: 5 big factors that will decide West Bengal’s verdict It all boils down to this morning in West Bengal. After weeks of campaigning, the numbers will finally settle the argument about whether three-time CM Mamata Banerjee will return to power for the fourth time, or will BJP flip the script. This election saw a record turnout and sharp regional contrasts. South West Bengal and North West Bengal have shown different political moods through the campaign period, and exit polls have only added to the confusion, with most giving a narrow edge to the BJP. As counting begins, we will bring to you the factors that could shape the outcome. May 4, 2026 05:30 AM IST West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will BJP breach its last frontier? Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express live blog on the West Bengal assembly elections. Today, West Bengal wakes up to one of its most consequential political mornings in recent years. Will Mamata Banerjee secure a fourth consecutive term, or will the BJP manage to breach what it has long called its “last frontier”? Counting begins at 8 am with strongrooms across the state set to be opened under tight security protocols.

The 294-member Assembly hangs in the balance after two phases of polling on April 23 and April 29. A campaign marked by the SIR controversy, and competing claims over turnout has kept the political temperature high. Whatever verdict emerges today, its implications are expected to travel well beyond the corridors of Nabanna and into the national political landscape.

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