Early trends show CM Mamata Banerjee trailing in Bhabanipur

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently trailing in Bhabanipur, even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is surging ahead, according to early trends.

The numbers come about half-an-hour after the counting of votes for the West Bengal’s 293 Assembly constituencies began across the state on Monday.

The high-stakes election in Bengal is being seen as a crucial test for CM Banerjee and her party’s bid for a fourth consecutive term, amid a stiff challenge posed by her aide-turned-BJP face and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata has been winning the Bhabanipur seat since 2011.