Early trends show CM Mamata Banerjee trailing in Bhabanipur

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently trailing in Bhabanipur, even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is surging ahead, according to early trends.
The numbers come about half-an-hour after the counting of votes for the West Bengal’s 293 Assembly constituencies began across the state on Monday.
The high-stakes election in Bengal is being seen as a crucial test for CM Banerjee and her party’s bid for a fourth consecutive term, amid a stiff challenge posed by her aide-turned-BJP face and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata has been winning the Bhabanipur seat since 2011.
According to India Today, the TMC was leading on 40 seats and the BJP in 37. The Election Commission is yet to release any official figures.
The Bhabanipur constituency had witnessed high drama on polling day on April 29, with the CM accusing the central security personnel and the EC of “harassment” and “detention” of her party leaders and workers a day earlier.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram