West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Check date and time for voting, poll results, and other details

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Election Commission kicked off two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal today with one more phase scheduleed next week.
Adults above the age of eighteen, male, female, and third gender are eligible to vote. The ECI and the state election machinery have released guidelines regarding the polling hours, voter identification requirements, postal ballots, home voting facilities, dry days ahead of polling, and the mandatory silence period.
Polling date and timings:
The campaign for the first phase of West Bengal polls ended on April 21, 2026. Out of 294 Bengal Assembly constituencies, 152 are voting on Thursday (April 23) while thremaining 142 seats will vote on April 29 (Wednesday). The seats going to polls in the first phase are spread across eight North Bengal districts and Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly went to the polls today. The voting started 7 am and will end at 6 pm, mandated by the ECI guidelines as per the framework of assembly elections.
In the second phase, rest of 142 seats will got the polls.
Election Result date
Counting of votes for West Bengal polls, along with elections in Tamil nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, is scheduked on May 4.
Who are eligible for postal ballots and hoime voting?
Provisions have been made by the ECI to include categories of voters who are eligible for postal ballots and home voting. The application for the same must be completed within the stipulated time. The voters eligible for this special provision include:
Senior Citizens are defined as individuals above the age of 85 and above
Persons with disabilities (PWD)
Essential Service workers
Election duty personnel
Other EC guidelines
Voter information slips are to be verified and checked by voters to acquire the polling booth details.
Eligible voters are mandated to carry their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or another identity card as approved and mandated by the ECI to be eligible to cast votes at their respective polling stations.
To ensure transparency during the provision, video recording processes are mandated that adhere to the privacy and secrecy of voting norms. Voters are advised to note the institutions which will be closed following the polling day on 23rd April. Banks,
Educational institutions, and liquor outlets will remain closed. Emergency services and the hospital will remain fully operational.
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