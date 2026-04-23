West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Check date and time for voting, poll results, and other details

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Election Commission kicked off two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal today with one more phase scheduleed next week.

Adults above the age of eighteen, male, female, and third gender are eligible to vote. The ECI and the state election machinery have released guidelines regarding the polling hours, voter identification requirements, postal ballots, home voting facilities, dry days ahead of polling, and the mandatory silence period.

Polling date and timings:

The campaign for the first phase of West Bengal polls ended on April 21, 2026. Out of 294 Bengal Assembly constituencies, 152 are voting on Thursday (April 23) while thremaining 142 seats will vote on April 29 (Wednesday). The seats going to polls in the first phase are spread across eight North Bengal districts and Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly went to the polls today. The voting started 7 am and will end at 6 pm, mandated by the ECI guidelines as per the framework of assembly elections.