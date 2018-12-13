West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker H A Safwi passes away

State Assembly Deputy Speaker H A Safwi passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday morning as a result of age-related ailments. A statement issued by AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake said Safwi, who was 73, was brought to the hospital at 10:45 am.

Advertising

“Safwi’s family members had informed doctors at AMRI Hospital that he was admitted to a private hospital with respiratory problems last week and was discharged on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, he had breakfast and was getting ready to attend work at the state Assembly, when he suddenly collapsed. His family members rushed him to AMRI Hospital but he had passed away before he could be brought in for medical attention. He was taken to the Emergency but doctors concluded that he had expired from a cardiac arrest even before reaching the hospital,” the statement read.

A former IPS officer, Safwi was elected from Uluberia (East) Assembly seat on Trinamool Congress ticket in 2011 and 2016 polls. Safwi held the portfolios of inland water transport and correctional administration. On June 23, 2016, he was appointed the deputy speaker of the House.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his death was a great loss for the state. “I am deeply saddened to know that Haider Aziz Safwi, Deputy Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly is no more. He was a very senior and respected person associated with us over a long time. His passing away indeed is a great loss,” Mamata tweeted.

His body was taken to state Assembly where legislators paid their last tribute.