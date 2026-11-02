Bengal Assembly canteen staff member found dead inside restroom; police begin probe

A 46-year-old casual staff member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly canteen died under mysterious circumstances Monday morning after being found unconscious inside a restroom on the Assembly premises in Kolkata. He was rescued and rushed to the Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Umesh Chandra Das had been working as a temporary employee in the Assembly canteen for around 15 years. “His body was recovered around 9.10 am inside a washroom in the canteen section,” said Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The discovery of the body inside the high-security Assembly premises triggered tension. Officers from the Hare Street police station and the homicide wing of the detective department arrived at the scene to begin an investigation.