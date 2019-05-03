West Bengal: Assam Rifles soldier held for shooting jawan dead

An Assam Rifles soldier died after a jawan opened fire at a central force base in a school at Bagnan in Howrah district on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

“One person died, while two are injured and have been admitted to a hospital. An FIR has been lodged and the accused jawan has been arrested,” ADG (law and order) Siddhi Nath Gupta told The Indian Express.

Lakshmikant Barman opened 13 rounds of fire from two Insas Rifles at the camp, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Bholanath Das, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the 7th Battalion of Assam Rifles, while those injured are Anil Rajvanshi and Rantu Moni Bodhak.

“The accused opened 13 rounds of fire from two Insas Rifles. He was not interested to continue with the poll duty in the region. His mental condition wasn’t good and hence he was not put on duty. He was there as a reserve force,” said a police official.

Police said Barman’s family members had been informed about his mental health and they were reportedly on their way to Howrah.

According to police, Barman was inside a classroom where four to five people were staying. The accused got into a fight with the fellow soldiers inside the room. He allegedly snatched a rifle from one jawan and opened fire.

“It was a personal fight. The jawan was under mental stress,” said a police official.

After the incident, a huge police contingent was deployed in the area.