Opposition targets Suvendu government after anti-Goonda Bill hits Presidential hurdle

TMC mocks BJP’s ‘double engine’ push, CM vows legislation’s rollout.

Written by: Atri Mitra
3 min readKolkataSep 25, 2026 08:19 PM IST
West Bengal anti-Goonda BillTMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (left) wrote on X, “Double engine on the posters. Reverse gear in governance." Meanwhile, CM Suvendu Adhikari (right) asserted that his government will implement the law. (Express photo)
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A day after the President returned West Bengal’s ‘anti-Goonda’ Bill for reconsideration, citing an overlap with Centre’s NDPS Act, the Opposition slammed the Suvendu Adhikari government, demanding the proposed legislation be scrapped, while the chief minister hit back reiterating the administration’s resolve to implement the law.

Targeting the government, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X, “Double engine on the posters. Reverse gear in governance. Homework returned for correction.”

Opposing the Bill, Mamata-faction MLA Kunal Ghosh drew a parallel with British-era Rowlatt Act, saying the proposed law granted authorities sweeping powers of preventive detention without a trial based on suspicion.

“When the Bill was brought up in the legislative Assembly, we said that this act reminded us of the Rowlatt Act of the British period. We vehemently opposed this Act. The ruler can’t detain a person without trial. This Bill is anti-democracy and goes against human rights,” Ghosh said.

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CPIM demanded that the Act be scrapped. Party state secretary Mohammed Salim said, “From the very first day we maintained that this Bill overlaps with the central legislation and can’t  be implemented. The BJP are basically resorting to ‘Gundami’ (hooliganism) across the state, their leaders are extortioning money and saying they are bringing in the  anti-goonda law. The BJP is a fascist force.”

Must Read | Why President Murmu returned Bengal’s ‘Anti-Goonda’ Bill

Meanwhile, CM Adhikari asserted that his government will implement the law.

“We don’t do anything beyond law. The main thing is that goondas are now afraid of the administration. We will implement the anti-goonda law,” he said.

In a setback to the BJP dispensation in the state, the President registered a sustainable objection to the ‘anti-Goonda’ Bill and returned it for reconsideration after the Centre raised the issue of a conflict between the proposed legislation and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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In its note before returning the Bill, the Central government said, “Section (B) of the proposed Bill, insofar as it includes within the definition of ‘goonda’ a person who commits, attempts to commit, abets, promotes, finances or facilitates any offence punishable under the NDPS Act, 1985, may overlap with the preventive-detention framework provided under the PITNDPS Act, 1988, which is a specific Central legislation dealing with preventive detention of persons engaged in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.”

“The proposed provision may, therefore, create an overlapping or parallel preventive-detention mechanism in respect of drug-related activities and may give rise to an issue of repugnancy under Article 254 of the Constitution of India. Accordingly, the reference to offences under NDPS Act, 1985 in Section 2(d)(iii)(B) may be deleted to avoid duplication and overlap with the existing Central statutory framework,” it added.

Government sources, however, have said that the administration is planning to make necessary corrections and table a fresh Bill in the Assembly.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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