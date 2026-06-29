Inside Bengal’s new anti-‘goonda’ Bill: District ban, detention without trial

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The recently elected BJP government in West Bengal will table a new Bill in the Assembly on Monday to prevent and control “anti-social activities” in the state.
The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, would significantly widen the state’s authority to tackle organised crime and control public disorder, while raising opposition concerns over civil liberties and the exercise of enhanced executive powers.
# The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026 states that if a district magistrate, a Commissioner of Police, or a police officer not below the rank of DIG authorised by the state government is apprehensive that a “goonda” is engaging in or will engage in anti-social activities, they may bar such people from entering a specified “area, district, or districts” for a period not exceeding one year.
The provision says the state authorised executive can “direct such person to remove himself outside such area, district or districts, or part thereof, as may be specified in the order, within such time as may be specified therein, and prohibit him from entering or returning to such area for a period not exceeding one year; and require such person to report his movements, or to report himself, in such manner, at such times, and to such authority as may be specified in the order”.
# The Bill has also expanded the definitions of “anti-social activity” and “goonda”.
# Similarity with the National Security Act (NSA): The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, empowers the persons in authority to order preventive detention of individuals for up to 12 months without trial if they are deemed a threat to public safety, reported PTI.
The provision is similar to the National Security Act, 1980, which allows preventive detention to maintain national security and public order. Authorities can detain people for up to 12 months without any formal charges or trial if they are considered a potential threat to the state.
# According to news agency PTI, the Bill further grants the police extensive powers to raid, seize and arrest, in offences under the law proposed to be cognisable and non-bailable.
# The West Bengal Bill also criminalises harbouring or assisting persons against whom detention or externment orders have been issued.
The Bill defines it as an act that causes, or is likely to cause, directly or indirectly:
(i) alarm, danger, fear or insecurity among the general public or any section thereof
(ii) grave or widespread danger to life, person or property
(iii) disturbance of public order or public tranquillity
(iv) obstruction to the lawful exercise of any right or to any lawful business, trade, profession or occupation
(v) unlawful dispossession of any person from any movable or immovable property
(vi) substantial loss or damage to public or private property; or (vi) any illegal activity relating to mining, quarrying, sand extraction, forest produce or wildlife which cause substantial loss to the public exchequer
A person who
(i) either by himself or as a member or leader of a group, gang, or syndicate habitually commits, attempts to commit, abets, promotes, finances or facilitates anti-social activities
(ii) has been charge-sheeted for an offence punishable under section 111 or section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023
(iii) commits, attempts to commit, abets, promotes, finances or facilitates any offence punishable under:
(iv) is generally reputed to be desperate and dangerous to the community.
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