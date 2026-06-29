Inside Bengal’s new anti-‘goonda’ Bill: District ban, detention without trial

Police baton charge miscreants after a violent clash broke out between two TMC groups at Canning in South 24 Parganas district, ahead of 2023 Panchayat polls in West Bengal. (PTI Photo/File)

The recently elected BJP government in West Bengal will table a new Bill in the Assembly on Monday to prevent and control “anti-social activities” in the state.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, would significantly widen the state’s authority to tackle organised crime and control public disorder, while raising opposition concerns over civil liberties and the exercise of enhanced executive powers.

So, what does the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, state?

# The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026 states that if a district magistrate, a Commissioner of Police, or a police officer not below the rank of DIG authorised by the state government is apprehensive that a “goonda” is engaging in or will engage in anti-social activities, they may bar such people from entering a specified “area, district, or districts” for a period not exceeding one year.