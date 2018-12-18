West Bengal: Another TMC leader found dead in Arambagh, two held

Three days after a Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at point blank range in Adra area of Purulia, another party worker, identified as Sheikh Mukhtar (40), was found dead on Sunday night at Harinkhola in Hooghly district’s Arambagh. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said. One of them has been identified as Sheikh Akhtar, police added.

Mukhtar was a former Arambagh Panchayat Samiti functionary. “There are multiple injuries on his body. Prima facie it appears that he has been beaten to death. We are waiting for the primary autopsy report to ascertain more details,” said a senior police official. A section of TMC workers and the deceased family alleged that Mukhtar was killed by a rival group of the same party.

“Some TMC workers came to our house and took my husband with them. They were all Laltu’s people who also works for the ruling party. Later, Mukhtar was found dead,” said Sayerana Begam, wife of the deceased.

However, Laltu has denied all the allegations. “I wasn’t there when the incident took place and why would my people kill him? We are not involved in his death,” he told the reporters.

An FIR has been lodged against 34 persons. As per police sources, Akhtar is a close associate of Laltu.

Sources said that clashes in order to control the area is common here. There are two major rival groups in the area — one is headed by former MLA of Pursura, Parvez Rehman and the other by present MLA Mohammad Nurzzaman. Mukhtar was a close aide of Parvez, sources said.

When asked, the former MLA claimed that he has no clue who is behind the murder. “I have nothing to say. Police will investigate the case,” said Parvez.

“I don’t know how the incident took place. Police will investigate it. We have been repeatedly telling our people to maintain peace in the area,” Nurzzaman told the reporters.

The death escalated political tension in the area with the BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh criticising TMC for promoting clashes in the area. While addressing a “ganatantra bachao (save democracy) andolan” in Arambagh, Ghosh threatened to take law in their hands if they were stopped from holding protest rallies. Taking a dig at TMC’s infighting, he said, “Arambagh has become a den of arms suppliers and bomb manufacturers and in this way the TMC leaders are controlling the area. Some of their local leaders have so much power in their hands that they are killing their own people.”

When contacted, a TMC leader on condition of anonymity said, “No one is bigger than the party and our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee only believes in development. If at all people are indulged in such things, then it must stop. However, in most cases we have seen that the BJP is behind the violence and they name our party to malign our image.”

With incidents of violence caused by infighting being reported from many districts, the party leadership recently asked its district presidents and leaders to identify the wrongdoers involved in such activities and report to the chief minister. According to party sources, the chief minister is unhappy over regular infighting among the members in various districts, with each group vying to grab power in their localities. Reports of armed clashes have also been reported to the chief minister.

On December 13, three people, including a driver and an associate of Trinamool Congress MLA Biswanath Das, were gunned down after unidentified persons opened fire on his vehicle in Baruipur on Thursday evening.